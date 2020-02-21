Soroptimist Club fundraiser returns next weekend

Described as a global volunteer organization providing women and girls access to the education and training they need to achieve economic empowerment, the Soroptimist organization is also active in the Pahrump Valley, helping women and girls succeed within the community.

Golden Casino Group A special fundraising event for Soroptimist International Pahrump Valley is scheduled for Feb. 29 at the Pahrump Nugget.

The Soroptimist Club Mardi Gras Ball fundraiser is scheduled for Saturday Feb. 29, inside the Pahrump Nugget Banquet Room. Tickets are $45 per person or $80 per couple.

Getty Images The Soroptimist Club Mardi Gras Ball fundraiser is scheduled for Saturday Feb. 29, inside the Pahrump Nugget Banquet Room. Doors open at 6 p.m.

As such, a special fundraising event for Soroptimist International Pahrump Valley is scheduled later this month at the Pahrump Nugget, so says the organization’s Publicity Chair, Tonya Brum.

“This is the first time that the Soroptimist Club is doing the Mardi Gras Ball fundraiser, because it used to be done by the Court Appointed Special Advocates, (CASA) organization,” she said. “It’s going to be a lot of fun with a lot of activities and entertainment. We will be giving awards to people within the community, plus we will be recognizing our award winners.”

Prior to the program, Brum said there will be a 6 p.m. cocktail hour along with entertainment, including a silent auction.

“The dinner is going to be a buffet because it keeps the price more reasonable,” she said. “As always, because auctioneer Ski Censke will be there, we will have a live auction as well. I love the Pahrump Nugget because there’s always a little bit more room. We also have a couple of sponsors, and we are always looking for more sponsors. It’s just going to be a very fun evening.”

Entertainment for the fundraiser will be none other than singer, songwriter and television personality Lynn Peterson.

“She has donated her time for this and she’s such a wonderful singer, I love her.”

At present, Brum said the local Soroptimist Club has roughly 18 members, with room to spare.

“If anyone is interested in joining, they can come to one of our meetings, which are scheduled for the first and third Tuesday each month,” she said. “Or they can call Willi Baer and we can send out an application. It’s a wonderful way of giving back to our community, and supporting our girls and women in our community to help them move further ahead in their lives.”

Tickets are $45 per person or $80 per couple.

Doors open at 6 p.m., with dinner and entertainment to follow at 7 p.m.

To make reservations for the event, or learn about becoming a Soroptimist member, call Willi Baer at 702-592-5276.

