News

Southbound Highway 160 briefly shut down after crash

By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times
March 11, 2021 - 9:07 pm
 
Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times The driver of a late model Dodge Challenger was transported ...
Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times The driver of a late model Dodge Challenger was transported to Desert View Hospital following a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Highway 160 and Yellowhand Avenue just after 12 p.m. on Thursday, March 4. The driver is expected to recover from her injuries, while the second driver was issued a citation for his role in the collision.

Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue Services crews transported one person to Desert View Hospital following a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Highway 160 and Yellowhand Avenue just after 12 p.m. on Thursday, March 4.

Nevada Highway Patrol Trooper Justin Branske noted that the driver of a late model, white Dodge Challenger was traveling southbound on the highway when the driver of a gold sedan pulled out in front of the Challenger.

“The other vehicle was traveling northbound on 160 trying to make a turn into the Walmart parking lot,” Branske said. “The vehicle making the left-hand turn didn’t see the other vehicle coming, and the driver pulled out in front of the vehicle. Once everything has been thoroughly investigated, a citation will be issued.”

25-year Pahrump resident Brian Mulvey, who was not involved in the crash, said it was his wife who was transported to the hospital.

“From what I know, my wife was going to get something for lunch and this guy pulled out in front of her while making a turn,” he said. “He didn’t make it fast enough and he was right in front of her and she couldn’t stop in time. I was not in the car.”

As a longtime local resident, Mulvey said he would like to see some changes that would make the intersection much safer for motorists.

“My recommendation would be the Nevada Department of Transportation, could possibly come up with some other safer way for people to turn in here, because this is a very, very busy section of the highway,” he noted. “Just about everybody turns into Walmart right here when they are traveling north on 160. It’s just a very busy intersection.”

Additionally, Mulvey said his wife is expected to recover from her injuries, but the condition of their late model Dodge is a different story.

“My wife is doing OK at the moment, and they transported her to the hospital to get checked out,” he said. “It’s a 2019 Dodge Challenger, and it was a really nice car. I’m sure it’s probably totaled just by looking at it. I’ll see how it goes with the insurance. We have lived here for 25 years, and obviously it was much smaller when we first moved here, but now it seems like it’s almost turning into a little Las Vegas.”

Contact reporter Selwyn Harris at sharris@pvtimes.com. On Twitter: @pvtimes

