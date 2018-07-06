Southern Nevada real estate organizations honor veterans

Members of multiple Southern Nevada real estate organizations, area Realtors and others gathered at the end of June to honor veterans in the area and those across the country.
Leadership at the Greater Las Vegas Association of Realtors (GLVAR) and of the Veterans Association of Real Estate Professionals (VAREP), realtors and others gathered for an inaugural flag raising at GLVAR’s new headquarters at 6360 S. Rainbow Blvd., between Sunset and Post roads on the southwest side of Las Vegas.
Ernie Gonzales, president of the Veterans Association of Real Estate Professionals in Las Vegas, said a plaque will be installed soon, though it wasn’t ready in time for the flag raising, and include an inscription: “The Veterans Association of Real Estate Professionals, along with its many supporters, proudly dedicates this flag to the Greater Las Vegas Association of REALTORS and all they do to support local Nevada veterans.”
Gonzales led the raising of the flag at GLVAR’s South Rainbow campus. Gonzales was joined by over two dozen realtors, along with 2018 GLVAR president Chris Bishop, and others.
This is the inaugural flag raising at GLVAR’s new campus. The association was previously located at 1750 E. Sahara in Las Vegas and moved the southwest part of town at the end of April.
GLVAR has more than 14,000 members in Southern Nevada, including in Las Vegas and Pahrump. The association’s members are provided education, training and political representation as part of their membership.
The Veterans Association is a nonprofit organization approved by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development as a counseling organization. The association is “dedicated to increasing sustainable homeownership, financial literacy education, VA loan awareness, and economic opportunity for the active-military and veteran communities,” according to information on the group’s website.
