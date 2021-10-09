71°F
News

Inmate facing DUI charges in a Nye County crash that killed 3 in March escapes custody

By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times
October 9, 2021 - 3:16 pm
 
Nye County Sheriff's Office (Facebook) Tyler Kennedy
Tyler Kennedy, facing DUI and reckless driving charges in a Nye County crash that killed 3 in March, escaped custody on Saturday.

Kennedy was given authorization by the court to attend Westcare Harris Springs Ranch Rehabilitation Center in Clark County. On Saturday, the Nye County Sheriff’s Office said that Kennedy had escaped the facility and fled into the mountains.

NCSO said that early Saturday afternoon NCSO detention staff observed Kennedy appearing to intentionally go outside the authorized boundary of his ankle monitor that he had on while at the facility. The detention staff responded to the Clark County facility to retake Kennedy.

“As NCSO Detention Staff arrived Kennedy absconded from the facility, cut the ankle monitor, and fled into the mountains,” NCSO said.

NCSO and LVMPD resources are beginning a search of the area for Kennedy, NCSO said on Facebook. Nye County Sheriff Sharon Wehrly issued a retake warrant for Kennedy’s arrest.

Kennedy is described as a white, 33-year-old male, 5’10, 150 lbs, brown hair, and brown eyes. He was last seen in a white jacket and tan pants.

If someone has information on Kennedy’s whereabouts, contact the Nye County Sheriff’s Office at 775-751-7000.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times Owner Dr. Katarina Sepulvada, center, of Centered Care Chiro ...
New chiropractic clinic arrives in town
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Members from the Rotary Club of Pahrump and the Pahrump Chamber of Commerce, along with other local dignitaries, came together for a ribbon-cutting ceremony at one of Pahrump’s newest businesses.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times This map shows the proposed location for the Rough Hat Nye ...
Rough Hat solar field subject of next Pahrump public lands committee meeting
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

The town of Pahrump is bordered by thousands of acres of land managed by the Bureau of Land Management and these lands have become the target of a variety of solar energy projects in recent years, with yet another slated for nearly 3,400 acres near the southern border of the town, dubbed the Rough Hat Nye County Solar Project.

Getty Images
Wildfire at national security site fully contained
By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times

The Nevada National Security Site Fire &Rescue and the Bureau of Land Management announced on Tuesday that a wildfire that had been burning at the security site was declared “fully contained and extinguished,” NNSS said in a release.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times The 6th Annual Pahrump Remote Area Medical Clinic was held o ...
Remote Area Medical clinic serves hundreds in Pahurmp
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

The Pahrump Remote Area Medical Clinic took place for the sixth consecutive year this past weekend and throughout the two-day event, hundreds of residents of the valley and surrounding areas were given the chance to have their lives bettered with free medical services, including general health exams, vision screenings and prescription eyeglasses and, one of the most consistently popular features of these annual clinics, dental care such as cleanings, fillings and extractions.

Screenshot This screenshot from the Census website shows the 2020 Census results for Nevada and ...
Population of Nye County grows to over 51k
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

The 2020 census was conducted last year and after many long months of awaiting the results, the new population figures for states, counties, cities and towns all around the United State have now been officially released. According to the data from the decennial census, Nye County and Pahrump have both seen an upswing in population over the past 10 years while several other communities in the county have experienced population declines.

 
Bob Herbert remembered as ‘patriarch of the Guard in Nevada’
By Glenn Puit Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

A Saturday memorial ceremony in Las Vegas honored the service of longtime Nevada Army National Guard leader Bob Herbert, who was also an aide to then-Sen. Harry Reid. Herbert died Sept 24.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Visitors at the Beatty Museum view images from local Beatt ...
Beatty Museum work from featuring local photographer
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Works by longtime Beatty photographer and writer Richard Stephens are now on display at the Beatty Museum with an opening show planned later this month.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Dr. William Craig, an Internal Medicine physician at Pahrum ...
Local doctor Craig remembered
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Expressions of sympathy, shock and condolences have been pouring in on social media regarding the passing of Dr. William Craig, an internal medicine physician at Pahrump’s Reflections Healthcare, where the message of his death was posted on Sept. 17.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times The Nye County Redistricting Advisory Committee agenda is pi ...
Nye County Redistricting Committee members appointed
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Nye County is entering the redistricting process that comes as a result of the conclusion of the 2020 Census, with a total of seven members appointed to the newly formed Nye County Redistricting Advisory Committee, which will hold its first public meeting next week.