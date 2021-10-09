Inmate facing DUI charges in a Nye County crash that killed 3 in March escapes custody

The Southwest has experienced a period of historic dryness and near record-setting temperatures since the beginning of last year.

Nye County Sheriff's Office (Facebook) Tyler Kennedy

Tyler Kennedy, facing DUI and reckless driving charges in a Nye County crash that killed 3 in March, escaped custody on Saturday.

Kennedy was given authorization by the court to attend Westcare Harris Springs Ranch Rehabilitation Center in Clark County. On Saturday, the Nye County Sheriff’s Office said that Kennedy had escaped the facility and fled into the mountains.

NCSO said that early Saturday afternoon NCSO detention staff observed Kennedy appearing to intentionally go outside the authorized boundary of his ankle monitor that he had on while at the facility. The detention staff responded to the Clark County facility to retake Kennedy.

“As NCSO Detention Staff arrived Kennedy absconded from the facility, cut the ankle monitor, and fled into the mountains,” NCSO said.

NCSO and LVMPD resources are beginning a search of the area for Kennedy, NCSO said on Facebook. Nye County Sheriff Sharon Wehrly issued a retake warrant for Kennedy’s arrest.

Kennedy is described as a white, 33-year-old male, 5’10, 150 lbs, brown hair, and brown eyes. He was last seen in a white jacket and tan pants.

If someone has information on Kennedy’s whereabouts, contact the Nye County Sheriff’s Office at 775-751-7000.