Special holiday adoption offer at Nye County Animal Shelter

Adoption fees are only $20 for dogs and cats at the Nye County Animal Shelter through Monday, Dec. 15. This special offer is part of the BISSELL Pet Foundation’s Empty the Shelters - Holiday Hope event. (Elijah Dulay/Pahrump Valley Times)

There are plenty of lovable dogs at the Nye County Animal Shelter, like Archie, a 9-year-old, male lab retriever who has been hoping for a new forever home for almost 18 months now. (Nye County Animal Shelter)

There are only a few more days left in the Nye County Animal Shelter’s special holiday opportunity to adopt a furry friend right here in Pahrump.

“We are thrilled to join BISSELL Pet Foundation again this December,” said Nye County Animal Shelter Manager Kristi Siegmund. “Every adoption is a second chance, and this event makes it possible for more families to open their hearts and homes to pets who need them most.”

As part of the BISSELL Pet Foundation’s Empty the Shelters - Holiday Hope nationwide event, adoption fees are only $20 for dogs and cats at the Nye County Animal Shelter through Monday, Dec. 15.

“Our nation’s animal shelters are facing an overcrowding crisis unlike anything we have experienced in more than a decade,” states the BISSELL Pet Foundation website. “To help as many pets as possible go from shelter kennels to the couches of loving homes, BISSELL Pet Foundation is sponsoring reduced adoption fees at a shelter near you.”

Adoptable pets can be viewed by visiting 24petconnect.com and entering ZIP code 89060 when prompted. The Nye County Animal Shelter is located at 1580 E. Siri Lane and is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday by appointment only. Call (775) 751-7020 to schedule an appointment on Sunday.

“Adoption is central to addressing pet homelessness,” the BISSELL Pet Foundation website explains. “By sponsoring Empty the Shelters adoption events and bringing attention to the importance of adoption, we get pets out of shelters and into loving homes. Adoption saves lives.”

For more information about the Nye County Animal Shelter, visit nyecountynv.gov/1121/Nye-County-Animal-Shelter.

For further information about the BISSELL Pet Foundation and the organization’s work, visit bissellpetfoundation.org.

Reduced holiday adoption fees at Nye County Animal Shelter