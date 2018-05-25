Special Memorial Day set for Pahrump community

There’s no shortage of Memorial Day observances in town as the holiday returns on Monday, May 28, this year.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times A member of the United States Marine Corps blows "Taps" during a previous Memorial Day ceremony at G.G. Sweet Memorial Park. A 9:30 a.m. ceremony is scheduled on Monday May 28, at the site located at 1483 Gamebird Road.

Horace Langford Jr / Pahrump Valley Times Memorial Day ceremonies are scheduled on Monday May 28, honoring those who have sacrificed their lives during wartime. The Pahrump Veterans Memorial located at 751 East Street is the venue for a 10 a.m. ceremony, one of several throughout the day.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times Marine Corps Maj. Roger Chaput delivers remarks to residents and fellow veterans during last year's Monday’s Memorial Day ceremony at G.G. Sweet Memorial Park. Chaput, who spent 20 years in the military, served with Sweet throughout the 1940's and 1950’s. Sweet, who died in 2010, served as a Marine Corps gun captain aboard the battleship USS Nevada during the attack on Pearl Harbor in December 1941. Upward of 9,000 veterans residents reside in the Pahrump Valley.

There’s no shortage of Memorial Day observances in town as the holiday returns on Monday, May 28, this year.

Several area veteran organizations are hosting their own respective ceremonies in Pahrump to honor and remember those who died while serving in the country’s armed forces.

G.G Sweet Memorial Park is the venue for a 9:30 a.m. ceremony on Monday.

The site is at 1483 Gamebird Road.

The observance will include a posting of colors and invocation followed by a benediction, along with remarks from guest speakers.

A eulogy will be given for George P. Jacobs, who passed away on March 23, 2018.

Jacobs was a member of 1st Sgt. G.G. Sweet’s “C” Company during World War II.

Born Granville G. Sweet on July 16, 1917, Sweet served as a Marine Corps gun captain aboard the battleship USS Nevada during the attack on Pearl Harbor in December 1941.

Sweet, who passed away in 2010, sustained multiple wounds after he was blown into the water during the fierce fighting.

Retired Marine Corps Maj. Roger Chaput will open and close the ceremony.

Pahrump Veterans Memorial ceremony

Monday’s second Memorial Day ceremony will take place at the Pahrump Veterans Memorial at Chief Tecopa Cemetery, located at 751 East St. next to the Pahrump Community Library.

The 10 a.m. observance is organized by Pahrump’s Marine Corps League Detachment 1199.

Commandant Jose Telles said the ceremony is a first-time event organized by the Marine Corps League.

Telles served in Korea and was also a combat veteran during the Vietnam War.

“This is a brand new event for the Marine Corps League Detachment 1199,” he said. “Chaplain Dan Marks will perform the opening prayer and Sharon Howard will sing the national anthem. We will also have our Freedom Bell, which will be rung throughout the ceremony. I will help Commissioner Donna Cox with the placement of the wreath, followed by a volley salute. We will also have what’s known as a dog-tag ceremony. In total, I think it will last for roughly 45 minutes.”

Following the official observance, Telles said a social hour will be part of the ceremony.

“We will provide finger foods and drinks,” he said. “Visitors can come and speak to the retired service members.”

Additionally, Telles noted that the detachment is looking to become more involved in the community.

“If there is a service for a deceased veteran, we will be more than happy to hold a ceremony for them, because it’s open to members of every service branch,” he said. “All they have to do is contact us and we will turn right around and hold a ceremony for them. This is our first Memorial Day ceremony, but we plan on having one every year from here on in. We also plan on holding a Veterans Day ceremony on 11/11 as well as a Pearl Harbor Day ceremony.”

Early evening ceremony

The Pahrump Veterans Memorial is also the venue for a sundown Memorial Day ceremony, courtesy of Pahrump’s Disabled American Veterans organization.

That observance is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m.

Proper context

On a side note, Telles made sure to point out the true meaning of Memorial Day.

He noted that too many people believe the day is set aside for backyard barbeques and swimming pool parties.

“Since I was in combat, I have seen what Memorial Day really means to me,” he said. “I picked up a lot of wounded Marines and put them on helicopters. Some of them paid the ultimate sacrifice with their lives. Whenever I am involved in something like this, I give it everything I’ve got, so that people will see the true meaning of Memorial Day.”

Contact reporter Selwyn Harris at sharris@pvtimes.com. On Twitter: @pvtimes