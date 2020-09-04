Speed limit changes on three Pahrump roads go into effect

It has taken nearly nine months to formalize the changes but the speed limit increases approved late last year for the three roadways surrounding Ian Deutch Memorial Park have finally became official, effective as of yesterday, Thursday, Sept 3.

Jeffrey Meehan/Pahrump Valley Times The speed limit signs on Pahrump Valley Boulevard were changed from 35 miles per hour to 45 miles per hour on Sept. 3.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times The speed limit on Pahrump Valley Boulevard has been raised from 35 miles per hour, as shown in this Sept. 1 photo, to 45 miles per hour, effective Sept. 3.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Traffic in front of Ian Deutch Memorial Park is now allowed to travel 25 miles per hour, rather than 15 miles per hour, following the implementation of new speed limits on road surrounding the park.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Motorists traveling down Dandelion Street near Ian Deutch Memorial Park no longer have to slow down to 25 miles per hour, with the new speed limit set at 45 miles per hour as of Sept. 3.

It has taken nearly nine months to formalize the changes but the speed limit increases approved late last year for the three roadways surrounding Ian Deutch Memorial Park have finally became official, effective as of yesterday, Thursday, Sept 3.

The changes impact Pahrump Valley Boulevard, Dandelion Street and Honeysuckle Street. The increase in maximum miles per hour on these roads was prompted by repeated complaints from the community, as well as general frustration from some Nye County commissioners who felt the speed limits were not appropriate, specifically for such a busy roadway as Pahrump Valley Boulevard.

The subject was brought up numerous times during multiple county commission meetings throughout 2019 and after asking several times for an agenda item to discuss altering them, that item was finally forthcoming in Dec. 2019, when the commission voted unanimously to revise the speed limits.

The speed limit on Pahrump Valley Boulevard from Highway 372 to Calvada Boulevard was approved for an increase from 35 miles per hour to 45 miles per hour.

The maximum speed for motorists traveling on Dandelion Street had been approved for an increase from 25 miles per hour near the park to 45 miles per hour, which would make the speed limit consistent from Highway 160 all the way to Calvada Boulevard.

The 15-mile-per-hour limit on Honeysuckle Street, which directly fronts the park, was approved for a raise to 25 miles per hour.

However, none of the increases approved at the December 2019 meeting went into immediate effect because of the need to adjust a town ordinance relating to local speed limits. As such, the commission directed staff to bring forward a bill to amend the Pahrump town ordinance and after months of waiting, that bill finally made its way to the commission as part of its Aug. 18 meeting agenda.

Nye County Commissioner Leo Blundo made the motion to adopt the bill outlining the speed limit changes and then attempted to insert a few additional amendments to the existing ordinance as well. He wished to have the section regarding exhaust mufflers adjusted or even removed and desired to see the maximum penalty for violating the ordinance lowered from a $500 fine to a $200 fine.

Commissioner Donna Cox also pointed out another change that needed to be made, as the ordinance refers to “Highway 16” rather than Highway 160, as the state route is known today.

However, Nye County District Attorney Chris Arabia interjected to note that he didn’t feel such changes should be incorporated at that time because they were not part of the bill as presented.

Nye County Commissioner Debra Strickland suggested that the commission move forward with only the speed limit portion and bring back any other possible adjustments to the ordinance at a later time. Commission chairman John Koenig, who has been very frustrated by the delay in implementing the increases approved last year, chimed in to agree. “Let’s please get the speed limits done,” he stated.

The motion to adopt the bill passed with all in favor.

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com