Sponsors needed to send Pahrump 10-year-old to state Cinderella pageant

If the name Avery Sampson sounds familiar to readers, there is a good reason for that ring of recognition.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Avery Sampson, currently holding the Forever Cinderella title, is seeking sponsors to assist with the cost of her competing in the Cinderella Girl Nevada State Finals this June.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Avery Sampson is shown proudly displaying a sign denoting the total number of bikes she collected for the 2022 Christmas Bikes for Kids effort, which she started on her own at just 8 years old.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times This photo shows Avery Sampson and her fellow Nye County Cinderella Girls delivering a bike to a local family as part of Sampson's Christmas Bikes for Kids program. Always charitably-minded, Sampson is now turning to the community for its help in her Cinderella Girl journey.

Over the past three years, this 10-year-old has been making a name for herself in the Pahrump Valley with her Christmas Bikes for Kids program, an initiative she started as part of her community service platform in the Cinderella Girl program. Now Sampson is turning to area residents for assistance with a more personal endeavor, competing in the upcoming Cinderella Girl Nevada state finals.

“Cinderella Girl is a youth development program designed for girls age 3-29 in five age groups to offer them modeling experience, a place to show their talents and to provide scholarship opportunities,” information from Nevada State Director Gwendolyn Hansen says. “With over 45 years in Nevada, the Cinderella state program now offers over $15,000 in finals scholarships, college scholarships, savings bonds and awards up to a $1,000 educational savings bond to each of the 2023 winners.”

Sampson recently qualified to attend the 2023 state finals.

“She is a real contender in our system and we are sure that any financial help you would offer would be appreciated,” Hansen said.

Sampson has already seen plenty of success in the Cinderella Girls program. She began competing in 2019 and earned her first title, Miniature Miss the next year.

In 2021, she was crowned Nye County Cinderella Miniature Miss and went on to win the Nevada State Finals Photogenic Girl title and the Chi Gamma Silver Star Award for her community service. The following year, she won the Nevada open Miniature Miss title and went on to win her current state title of Forever Cinderella. She is now gearing up to continue her Cinderella journey.

Sampson’s dad, Scott, reported that as of Tuesday, Feb. 7, that his daughter had not yet secured any sponsorships but, he noted, she had just gotten started so the father-daughter duo is optimistic.

“We are hoping that her success from her Christmas Bikes for Kids program will get her sponsorships this year. She did end up giving out 100 bikes for 2022, along with several trampolines. That brings her total to over 200 bikes since she started this in 2020,” Scott said. “Her state fees will be about $1,700 and that doesn’t include the cost of her wardrobe, hair or makeup for the week. I normally get someone to do her hair all week, as well, because that is beyond my skill set!”

Sampson noted that she would love the opportunity to visit with any organizations or businesses willing to sponsor her to meet with them in person and provide a presentation regarding her need for sponsorships.

In addition to sponsors, Sampson is raising money for the event through raffle tickets sales in the Nevada Cinderella Girl Annual Donation Fundraiser. Each ticket is $10 and participants have the chance at a $200 third-place cash prize, a $300 prize for second place and the big winner will take home $1,000. The drawing will take place at the Cinderella State Awards Banquet in Las Vegas on June 15 but participants do not need to be present to win.

“If there are any events around town that the other Nye County Cinderella girls and I could come to and sell raffle tickets, that would help all of us!” Avery enthused.

Scott added that last year, the Nye County Cinderella girls were able to set up at the Pahrump Music Festival and had done very well so Avery was looking forward to finding other similar events to get involved in as the state pageant date approaches.

“And the raffle, she will get all of the money from the tickets she sells. So if she sells 100 tickets, she’ll make $1,000,” Scott explained.

Following the state pageant, Avery is setting her sights on the next level of competition, that of international. Scott said the International Cinderella Pageant is set for July in Dallas, Texas and that too will require some financial assistance from the community in the form of sponsorships, as the cost jumps to around $2,500 for the international event.

Sponsors will have their names included in the Cinderella Girl Nevada State Finals program and all donations are tax deductible.

For more information or to become a sponsor or purchase raffle tickets contact the Sampsons at ScottAvery2012@gmail.com or call 303-807-9416.

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com