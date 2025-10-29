Spooky Upcoming Events and Area Happenings

U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree to visit LV on the way to DC

Here is a list of the Trunk or Treats, compiled by the PVT:

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 30

■ Health and Human Services (WIC or Treat), 250 N. Hwy. 160 Ste. 4, 3 – 5 p.m.

■ Spring Mountain Medical, 1151 S. Hwy. 160 (on Postal Road), 5 – 7 p.m.

■ Top Dog Real Estate, 1210 E. Basin Ave. #6, 5 – 7:30 p.m. (bring your completed coloring contest entry!)

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 31

■ Bikers Against Bullying at Spine & Wellness, 2780 Homestead Rd., 4 – 7 p.m.

■ D & J Electrical at Seemoore’s Ice Cream, 70 Hwy. 372, 5 – 8 p.m.

■ Faith Fellowship, 2190 N. Blagg Rd., 5 – 8 p.m.

■ FD Candy, 301 Oxbow Ave. Ste. 14, 5 p.m.

■ Heritage Bible Church, 3061 Heritage Dr., 5 – 8 p.m.

■ Hwy 372 Plaza, 1190 E Hwy. 372, 5 – 7 p.m.

■ Lakeside Casino & RV Park, 5870 S. Homestead Rd., 5 – 8 p.m.

■ Pahrump Moose Lodge, 1100 2nd St., 4 – 7 p.m.

■ Petrack Park, 150 N. Hwy. 160, 5 – 8 p.m.

■ Shenanigan’s, 1330 E. Calvada Blvd., 4 – 7 p.m.

■ Smith’s Food & Drug, 601 S. Hwy. 160, 5 – 8 p.m.

■ Spooky-Eye at the Calvada Eye, Calvada Blvd. and Walt Williams Dr., 5 – 8 p.m.

■ VFW Post #10054, 4651 Homestead Rd., 5 – 9 p.m.

Weekly happenings:

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 29

■ Bingo at Our Lady of the Valley. Doors open at 1 p.m., and bingo begins at 2 p.m. Must be 21 or older. 781 E. Gamebird Rd. 775-727-4044.

■ Pahrump Peggers Cribbage Club plays nine games every Wednesday at 4 p.m. at the Pahrump Senior Center. Call Judith at 805-647-4338 for more information, or text Bill at 919-457-6351. 1370 W. Basin Ave.

■ Italian Dinner Night at 5 p.m. at VFW Post 10054. 4651 Homestead Road. 775-727-6072.

■ Line dance lessons at Wild Side Tavern from 6 to 7:30 p.m. 2101 Gamebird Rd. 775-537-2499.

■ Pahrump Community Choir practice at the Pahrump Valley High music room, at 6:30 pm. 501 E. Calvada Blvd.

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 30

■ Members of Pahrump 55 + and Older invite seniors to a Thursday Morning Walk beginning at 8 a.m. Meet up at Discovery Loop in the parking area off Pahrump Valley Blvd. One, two, or three miles. Bring your pets! 1170 Pahrump Valley Blvd.

■ Coffee House Band live music every Thursday at Black Cow Coffee House from noon to 2:30 p.m. 1266 E. Calvada Blvd. 775-419-6592.

■ New and vintage classic car enthusiasts gather at the Rubalcaba Mexican Restaurant beginning at 2 p.m. 1500 Red Butte St.

■ Bingo at Elks Lodge #2796 at 5 p.m. No admission fee, but $1 for a single sheet, etc. 2220 E. Basin Ave. 775-751-2796.

■ Free bingo at Coyote’s Den Bar every Thursday at 6 p.m. for prizes. 3971 E. Kellogg Rd. 775-727-5233.

■ Dance lessons at Wild Side Tavern from 6 to 7:30 p.m. 2101 Gamebird Rd. 775-537-2499.

FUTURE PLANNING

Town offices will be closed in observance of Nevada Day Friday, October 31.

Beatty Days are coming Oct. 31st through Nov. 2nd to Beatty Cottonwood Park at the corner of 3rd and Amargosa Streets. We’re talking art exhibits, live music by Still Drunk at Sunrise and Wildhorse bands, vendors, tricycle races, a Halloween costume contest, Miss and Junior Miss Beatty Days crowning, hospital bed races. Wait, let me catch my breath. Okay, pet parade, pancake breakfast, Tombstone 5k run and 2k walk, the Saturday morning parade, chili cook-off, hula hoop contest, and the classic car show. Registration for the car show on Saturday is $35. Consult https://www.beattynevada.org/BeattyDays2025.html for a full schedule of events and all registration forms.

Chapter 1160 of the Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA) annual Young Eagles Rally originally scheduled earlier this month was postponed due to weather. Youth have a second opportunity to fly over Pahrump on November 15 beginning at 8 a.m. at 1061 Interceptor Dr. at the Calvada Airpark. There are registrations still available for youngsters ages 8 through 17 for the free 20-minute airplane ride over Nye County. Consult https://www.eaachapters.org/ for more information and to schedule an 8 a.m. (7 spaces left), or 9 a.m. (1 space left) opportunity. Call Larry at 702-499-8229 with additional questions.

