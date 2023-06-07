Spring Craft and Vendor Show will showcase local artists

Seven years ago a group of area small business owners hoping to strike out into the local crafters market were met with a discovery — they were not able to participate in existing Pahrump craft shows — and that was the moment when the bi-annual Craft and Vendor Event was born.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times The Spring Craft and Vendor Event will take place Friday and Saturday, June 9 and 10 and will include 36 vendors in total, such as Lisa Crochets.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Angels and Queens Boutique will be a vendor at the Craft and Vendor Event.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Midnight Creations is another of the local small businesses that is slated to participate in the Spring Craft and Vendor Event.

Founded in 2016, the Craft and Vendor Event is intended to allow a place for all types of vendors, not just those who hand-make their items themselves, to come together and share their products with the community. It wasn’t easy to pull together that first show, event organizers said, but with three weeks of hard effort and positivity, the very first Craft and Vendor Show was held at Mountain Falls in the fall of 2016. The success was such that the group immediately booked the same venue for the following April and then again for the fall of 2017.

“We had a waiting list and we were booked at the end of each show for the next one,” information about the event explains. “Soon we were having to book our event space a year in advance. Mountain Falls was becoming a very busy place. The vendor list was growing and we were meeting so many amazing people. It was time to see if we could figure out a large space to hold the shows in!”

The group eventually landed on the NyE Communities Coalition Activities Center, a popular venue for large public events.

“We moved the event to the coalition in November of 2019. With so much more space, we were able to almost double the amount of vendors,” event organizers detailed. “We also decided to add food trucks and to hold the show for two days instead of just one. It’s now been seven years since this little group started and we are still growing. As the show grew in size, we have been able to donate some of the proceeds to local charities, through raffles, donations from the vendors or, during the holiday events, donations from the public. We really love being able to do that!”

The next bi-annual Craft and Vendor Event is set for this weekend, just before the close of the spring season, and event organizers promised a show full of amazing local artists, crafters and vendors.

“We have delicious food, home decor, bath and body, clothing, gifts for Father’s Day and so much more!” Information from the group states. “The food truck will be serving both breakfast and lunch and O Happy Bread will be there with their amazing treats. It will be a wonderful weekend of shopping.”

The Craft and Vendor Event will take place at the NyE Communities Coalition Activities Center on Friday and Saturday, June 9 and 10 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. both days.

For more information email GKForbes@gmail.com

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com