Spring Mountain NRA bans campfires because of fire danger

Staff Report
July 17, 2020 - 7:15 pm
 

Because of extremely high fire danger, the Spring Mountains National Recreation Area in the Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest has updated its Stage II Fire Restrictions to include no campfires in developed campgrounds and day use areas. The restrictions will remain in place until forest officials determine that conditions have changed sufficiently to reduce the risk of human-caused wildfire.

“We are experiencing record-high fire danger indices, which contributed to the extreme fire behavior during the Mahogany Fire,” SMNRA Area Manager Deb MacNeill said. ”For the safety of the public and local communities, we must continue to eliminate all possible ignition sources, including all campfires.”

The Stage 2 fire restrictions will prohibit building, maintaining, attending or using a fire, campfire, charcoal, coal or wood stove; smoking, except within an enclosed vehicle or building; operating a chainsaw or other equipment powered by an internal combustion engine between 1 p.m. and 1 a.m.; welding or operating an acetylene or other torch with an open flame; and possessing or using a motor vehicle off National Forest System roads, except for parking in an area devoid of vegetation within 10 feet of the roadway or overnight parking in developed campgrounds and at trailheads.

Forest officials remind visitors that fireworks and explosives, including exploding targets, are not permitted in national forests, nor is operating or using any internal or external combustion engine without an approved USDA spark arrestor that is properly installed, maintained and in effective working order.

Fire restrictions enhance public safety, protect natural and cultural resources and help prevent human-caused fires, officials said. Several criteria are used to determine when to implement fire restrictions, including fire activity levels, current and predicted weather, fuel moisture and the availability of firefighting resources. Additional restrictions may be required if conditions warrant.

Members of the public are cautioned that failure to comply with these restrictions may result in criminal and/or civil penalties. An individual can get up to a $5,000 fine and/or six months in jail for illegal campfires. In addition, anyone found responsible for starting a wildfire can be held civilly and criminally liable.

For more detailed information on fire restrictions on the SMNRA, visit www.fs.usda.gov/alerts/htnf/alerts-notices

THE LATEST
Nye County Sheriff's Office
A traffic stop in Pahrump leads to multiple arrests
By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times

A mix of five residents from Clark and Nye counties were arrested after a traffic stop led to an investigation by the Nye County Sheriff’s Office on July 8.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Taken from the presentation packet for the Nye County Schoo ...
Nye County School Board selects blend of three re-entry options
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

After weeks of waiting and wondering, Nye County parents now know what the 2020-2021 school year will look like for their children. The precise details are still to be hammered out by the individual schools, but there is now a general overview of what the coming academic term will bring.

Getty Images The Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, better known as CARES, is ...
Nye encourages community to participate in CARES funding surveys
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Nye County is asking the public to participate in two important surveys regarding the financial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, one focusing on small businesses and another centered on individuals and families, the results of which will help guide the county as it moves forward during the public health crisis.

Anthony Kitchingham
Clark County man accused of making bomb threat at Pahrump DMV arrested
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

A Clark County resident who was refused service at Pahrump’s Department of Motor Vehicles field office, is being accused of threatening to blow up the building, according to Nye County law enforcement officials.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Provided by the Nye County Sheriff's Office, this photo sho ...
COVID-19 outbreak reaches Nye County detention centers
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

For the last four months, COVID-19 has been steadily spreading throughout Nevada and though Nye County’s numbers remain low in comparison to the state as a whole, the county has certainly not escaped unscathed.

Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal A lottery ticket is shown in this file photo from Ca ...
California Lottery

No one matched all five numbers and the mega number in the Wednesday, July 15 drawing of the California Super Lotto. The next jackpot will be at least $24 million.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times Taken the morning of Tuesday, March 31, this photo shows doc ...
Nye County, Pahrump get ‘yellow zone’ designations
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

Nye County — and Pahrump specifically — are classified as “yellow zone” localities and have been asked to provide additional actions that have been taken or that are planned beyond measures already taken statewide to implement COVID-19 policy recommendations from the White House.

David Jacobs/Pahrump Valley Times A sign welcomes motorists to rural Nye County as shown in thi ...
Nye County designated disaster area due to drought
Staff Report

U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue has notified Gov. Steve Sisolak that Nye County has been designated as a primary natural disaster area due to a recent drought.

Richard Stephens/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times The social-distanced meeting had only two ...
Former member rejoins Beatty advisory board
By Richard Stephens Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Pending approval by the Board of County Commissioners, former Beatty Town Advisory Board member Kelly Carroll will be rejoining the board to fill the vacancy left by the resignation of Rob Shirley. At their July 13 meeting, the board voted to forward his name to the BoCC for approval.