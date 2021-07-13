97°F
Spring Mountain racetrack to hold job fair

By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times
July 13, 2021 - 10:15 am
 
Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times The track is hiring for several positions, from entry-level to professional grade at its Thursday job fair. Some of those positions include performance driving instructor, racing shop service advisor and racing shop technician. The track is also seeking a sales analysis assistant and accounting clerk.

Spring Mountain Motor Resort & Country Club is readying for a job fair on Thursday, as the track revs up for the summer.

The job fair is planned for Thursday at the race facility at 4760 S. Highway 160 from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. No reservations are needed for applicants to meet with department managers, according to a release from the track.

The track is hiring for several positions, from entry-level to professional grade. Some of those positions include performance driving instructor, racing shop service advisor and racing shop technician. The track is also seeking a sales analysis assistant and accounting clerk.

Applicants can stop by and pick up an application and drop it off at the Spring Mountain Welcome Center seven days a week. The welcome center is located inside the building to the right of the security gate.

If applicants have more questions, they can reach out to Tim Wigchers, human resources manager, at 775-727-6363, ext. 264, or send an email to tim@racespringmountain.com

Spring Mountain currently has the longest racetrack in North America at 6.1 miles in length and is pegged to grow that in the future.

Spring Mountain was founded in 2004 by partners John Morris and Brad Rambo. The facility stretches across some 866 acres and includes the racetrack, a clubhouse, luxury condominiums and SM Estates, along with a freshwater lake.

The race facility also houses the Ron Fellows Performance Driving School, Cadillac V-Performance Academy and Spring Mountain Racing. A variety of services are available, including track rentals, team building activities, performance vehicle sales and more, according to Spring Mountain’s release.

For more information on the track, call 800-391-6891 or 775-727-6363 or head to www.racespringmountain.com

