77°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump NV
News

Spring Mountains NRA selling firewood permits

Staff Report
October 28, 2020 - 7:00 am
 

The Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest’s Spring Mountains National Recreation Area will be selling firewood permits on a first-come, first-serve basis. There will be approximately 200 cords of wood available. Permits will be sold through Friday, Nov. 13th or until available permits are gone.

To minimize the impacts and spread of the COVID-19, firewood permits will be processed via email, and permit holders may begin cutting and collecting wood only after their permit and load tags are received via U.S. Postal Service. For detailed instructions on how to purchase firewood permits visit https://www.fs.usda.gov/detail/htnf/passes-permits/ ?cid=fseprd709954#smnra

Interested woodcutters may also contact SMNRA Support Service Specialist “Dion” Dionysius-Caesar at 702-728-0547 or Dionysius-Caesar.Nicolas@usda.gov for additional information.

On the SMNRA, a cord of wood can be purchased with a credit card for $30 with a maximum of two cords per household. Firewood permits are for personal use only and nontransferable and nonrefundable. Forest officials stress that it is extremely important for woodcutters to carefully read and follow the comprehensive list of rules, regulations and instructions they will receive with their permits. Permit holders may collect their firewood from Friday, Oct. 30 through Sunday, Nov. 22 between the hours of 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. at the designated locations in Kyle and Lee canyons.

Future firewood sales will continue to be announced by news release and on the Humboldt Toiyabe National Forests website at http://www.fs.usda.gov/htnf/ and social media outlets at https://twitter.com/HumboldtToiyabe and on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/HumboldtToiyabeNF/

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times Nye County Deputy District Attorney Nicholas Pitaro makes hi ...
Murder defendant Dakota Saldivar receives 18 years to life
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

The co-defendant who was charged with murdering his mother received the maximum sentence under Nevada law during his sentencing hearing on Friday, Oct. 23.

A screenshot of Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation's website. (DETR) ...
Initial unemployment claims moderate, PUA claims jump
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

For the week ending October 17, initial claims for unemployment insurance were down 2.6% for the week ending Oct. 17, according to finalized data from the Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation.

Adrian Harpold/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times A student pilots a drone to measure the surf ...
UNR researcher focused on Earth’s ‘critical zone’
Staff Report

The layer of earth where life exists, from the top of the tallest trees to the bottom of the groundwater table, is called the “critical zone.” What happens to this zone in the face of natural and human disturbance and climate change, can affect our ecosystems and natural resources, including water.

James Gathany/CDC file The updated guidance changes the definition of a “close contact” of ...
Prison outbreak spurs CDC to redefine ‘close contact’
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

A small outbreak of COVID-19 in a Vermont prison has prompted a change in the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s guidelines for what qualifies as close contact with an infected person and illustrates the importance of wearing a mask.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue Services, along with Clark C ...
Hiker rescued by helicopter on Wheeler Pass
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue Service crews were dispatched for a report of a person trapped upon a 1,000-foot rock face while hiking in the area of Wheeler Pass, well off of Highway 160 on Oct. 16th, at approximately 8:40 p.m.

Gary Thompson/Las Vegas Review-Journal file Open pit area of the Barrick Bullfrog Gold Mine as ...
Report suggests Mother Lode is apt name for Corvus project
Staff Report

Corvus Gold Inc. announced results for its Preliminary Economic Assessment of its Mother Lode Project east of Beatty, and they outline a potential large standalone mining project with attractive preliminary production and financial performance statistics.

Getty Images Open Enrollment for the Federal Health Insurance Exchange officially kicks off No ...
Healthcare.gov 2021 plans now available for viewing
Staff Report

The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services announced that consumers now can preview 2021 health care plans and prices on HealthCare.gov. This is an opportunity for consumers to compare coverage options ahead of Open Enrollment for the Federal Health Insurance Exchange, which officially kicks off Nov. 1.

Getty Images Data collection for the 2020 census ended at 11:59 p.m. Hawaii Standard Time on O ...
Census wraps up with 99.98% completion rate
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

According to updated numbers released Oct. 19 by the U.S. Census Bureau today, 99.98% of all housing units and addresses nationwide were accounted for in the 2020 census as of the end of self-response and field data collection operations on Oct. 15.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times From left to right are Golden Gaming Casino Manager Jim Mel ...
Cheryl Andersen recognized for contributions to Pahrump community
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

There are all sorts of people who dedicate their time and energy to helping others and in many cases, they go about their efforts unostentatiously, without any expectation of acknowledgement or reward.