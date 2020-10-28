Spring Mountains NRA selling firewood permits

The Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest’s Spring Mountains National Recreation Area will be selling firewood permits on a first-come, first-serve basis. There will be approximately 200 cords of wood available. Permits will be sold through Friday, Nov. 13th or until available permits are gone.

The Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest’s Spring Mountains National Recreation Area will be selling firewood permits on a first-come, first-serve basis. There will be approximately 200 cords of wood available. Permits will be sold through Friday, Nov. 13th or until available permits are gone.

To minimize the impacts and spread of the COVID-19, firewood permits will be processed via email, and permit holders may begin cutting and collecting wood only after their permit and load tags are received via U.S. Postal Service. For detailed instructions on how to purchase firewood permits visit https://www.fs.usda.gov/detail/htnf/passes-permits/ ?cid=fseprd709954#smnra

Interested woodcutters may also contact SMNRA Support Service Specialist “Dion” Dionysius-Caesar at 702-728-0547 or Dionysius-Caesar.Nicolas@usda.gov for additional information.

On the SMNRA, a cord of wood can be purchased with a credit card for $30 with a maximum of two cords per household. Firewood permits are for personal use only and nontransferable and nonrefundable. Forest officials stress that it is extremely important for woodcutters to carefully read and follow the comprehensive list of rules, regulations and instructions they will receive with their permits. Permit holders may collect their firewood from Friday, Oct. 30 through Sunday, Nov. 22 between the hours of 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. at the designated locations in Kyle and Lee canyons.

Future firewood sales will continue to be announced by news release and on the Humboldt Toiyabe National Forests website at http://www.fs.usda.gov/htnf/ and social media outlets at https://twitter.com/HumboldtToiyabe and on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/HumboldtToiyabeNF/