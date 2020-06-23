77°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump NV
News

State gets $70 million for COVID-19 Medicaid patients

By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times
June 23, 2020 - 2:21 pm
 

U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto announced that the Department of Health and Human Services has awarded $60,907,584 from the Provider Relief Fund for hospitals in Nevada treating Medicaid patients that represent those most in need during the coronavirus pandemic, including low-income communities and communities of color.

These funds will go to safety net hospitals that serve a disproportionate number of patients who receive Medicaid or that provide significant amounts of uncompensated care.

Nevada also received $75,000 for the Nevada Primary Care Association, an organization that provides training and technical assistance to health centers, including COVID-19-related support. Nevada’s health centers have been on the forefront of fighting COVID-19 and have been a critical resource to low income Nevadans, communities of color and immigrant populations.

“I’m glad to see these funds get to hospitals treating the most vulnerable Nevadans,” Cortez Masto said. “I’ll continue to work for funds to protect all Nevadans, including especially those most at risk for COVID-19, ensure that every Nevadan with coronavirus can get treatment and improve Nevada’s capacity to cope with this and other health crises now and in the future.”

The funds came from the Paycheck Protection Program and Health Care Enhancement Act, for which Cortez Masto voted.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
A screenshot of Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation's website Continue ...
Unemployment claims fall for 7th straight week
Staff Report

Finalized data from the Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation show initial claims for unemployment insurance totaled 10,620 for the week ending June 13, down 128 claims, or 1.2 percent, compared to last week’s total of 10,748. This is the seventh consecutive week of declines in regular initial claims.

Getty Images Donations of all blood types are critically needed right now, with an especially ...
Blood donors can learn COVID-19 antibody status
Staff Report

Vitalant became the first national blood bank to test all blood donations for antibodies to SARS-CoV-2, the coronavirus that causes COVID-19. The nation’s largest independent, nonprofit blood collector, serving hospital patients in Las Vegas, is providing the test results to donors who complete successful blood donations, which are critically needed now.

Jeffrey Meehan/Pahrump Valley Times A large sign at Highway 372 and Lola Lane points toward eme ...
Desert View reports ‘zero trend’ for COVID-19 for part of June
By Tom Rysinski and Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times

Desert View Hospital announced Wednesday, June 17 that there have been zero inpatients with confirmed diagnoses of COVID-19 at the facility during the month thus far.

Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times U.S. Senators Catherine Cortez Masto and ...
Lawmakers express opposition to plan to resume nuclear tests
Staff Writer

Most of Nevada’s congressional delegation on Wednesday sent a letter to President Trump expressing opposition to efforts to resume explosive nuclear testing at the Nevada National Security Site.

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times Capriotti's Area Manager Salvatore Carbone said he's ...
Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop reopens
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

The area manager of Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop at the Pahrump Nugget has a message for local residents.

Heather Korbulic was the interim director of the Department of Employment, Training and Rehabil ...
DETR director Heather Korbulic leaving job due to threats
By Bill Dentzer Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Heather Korbulic, the veteran state administrator tapped in late April to lead Nevada’s overwhelmed unemployment program at the height of COVID-19 pandemic, will leave the agency “due to threats to her personal safety.”

Courtesy/U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service Under Nevada’s sagebrush ecosystem conservation progr ...
Novel deal protects habitat, mining jobs near Lovelock
Staff Report

The Nevada Department of Conservation and Natural Resources announced that Coeur Rochester, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Coeur Mining, Inc., and Crawford Cattle, LLC have entered into a first-of-its-kind agreement to protect critical sagebrush habitat in Nevada while ensuring continued environmentally sensitive and sustainable mining practices.

Getty Images The majority opinion was written by Justice Neil Gorsuch, who was appointed to th ...
Nevada’s equality advocates hail Supreme Court ruling
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

Silver State Equality wasted little time Monday celebrating the U.S. Supreme Court decision which ruled LGBTQ employees are protected from workplace discrimination under Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times Nevada Small Business Development Center Counselor Allan Par ...
Well-known local business counselor dies
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

A longtime counselor for the Nevada Small Business Development Center in Pahrump has died.