State gets $70 million for COVID-19 Medicaid patients

U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto announced that the Department of Health and Human Services has awarded $60,907,584 from the Provider Relief Fund for hospitals in Nevada treating Medicaid patients that represent those most in need during the coronavirus pandemic, including low-income communities and communities of color.

Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev.

U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto announced that the Department of Health and Human Services has awarded $60,907,584 from the Provider Relief Fund for hospitals in Nevada treating Medicaid patients that represent those most in need during the coronavirus pandemic, including low-income communities and communities of color.

These funds will go to safety net hospitals that serve a disproportionate number of patients who receive Medicaid or that provide significant amounts of uncompensated care.

Nevada also received $75,000 for the Nevada Primary Care Association, an organization that provides training and technical assistance to health centers, including COVID-19-related support. Nevada’s health centers have been on the forefront of fighting COVID-19 and have been a critical resource to low income Nevadans, communities of color and immigrant populations.

“I’m glad to see these funds get to hospitals treating the most vulnerable Nevadans,” Cortez Masto said. “I’ll continue to work for funds to protect all Nevadans, including especially those most at risk for COVID-19, ensure that every Nevadan with coronavirus can get treatment and improve Nevada’s capacity to cope with this and other health crises now and in the future.”

The funds came from the Paycheck Protection Program and Health Care Enhancement Act, for which Cortez Masto voted.