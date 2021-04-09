80°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Pahrump NV
News

State’s tax amnesty period ends May 1 for businesses

Staff Report
April 9, 2021 - 9:15 am
 
Getty Images The Nevada Department of Taxation is offering tax amnesty through May 1 to busine ...
Getty Images The Nevada Department of Taxation is offering tax amnesty through May 1 to business entities.

There is less than one month left of Nevada’s Tax Amnesty program that began Feb. 1. Business entities that have unpaid tax debt can file/pay their taxes online or download the missing tax returns that are available on the Department of Taxation’s website https://tax.nv.gov/

The base tax in a specific period must be paid in full during the amnesty filing dates of Feb. 1 through May 1 in order for amnesty to apply. The amnesty program allows penalty and interest to be waived provided the outstanding tax debt meets the following criteria:

The tax was due and payable on or before June 30, 2020, which includes monthly tax returns due May 31, 2020 or before, and quarterly tax returns due April 30, 2020 or before; the delinquent tax amount was paid in full for the period. If a taxpayer has several delinquent returns but is only able to pay one or more periods, the penalty and interest may be waived for each period providing the tax was paid in full; and the delinquent tax is paid during the amnesty period.

The types of taxes included in the amnesty program are the Sales and Use Tax, Modified Business Tax, Cigarette Tax, Other Tobacco Products Tax, Liquor Tax, Bank Branch Excise Tax, Insurance Premium Tax, Tire Tax, Live Entertainment Tax, Short Term Lessor, Exhibition Facilities Fees, Commerce Tax, Transportation Connection Tax, Wholesale Marijuana Excise Tax, Retail Marijuana Excise Tax, Property Tax that is centrally assessed and Net Proceeds of Mineral Tax.

Taxes that are not included in the amnesty program include Lodging Tax, Real Property Transfer Tax and Property Tax that is locally assessed.

The amnesty program began Feb. 1 and will run through May 1. Taxpayers will be able to make their payments through the online portal paying with Visa, Mastercard, Discover Card and debit cards. Those who do not have an online account can visit Nevada Tax Online and sign up.

The Department of Taxation, with 403 employees in five divisions, is responsible for the administration of 17 tax types, three fees, two licenses and one civil penalty. The collection and distribution of funding supports the state general fund, the state distributive school account, local governments and the state debt service fund.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times Nye County Director of Emergency Management Scott Lewis said ...
FEMA vaccination clinic arrives in Pahrump
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Hundreds of Nye County residents braved warm temperatures in order to receive their COVID-19 vaccinations in Pahrump on Thursday.

Jason Ogulnik/Las Vegas Review-Journal WGU Nevada graduates walk to their commencement ceremony ...
WGU unveils Essential Workers Scholarship
Staff Report

Western Governors University Nevada announced Wednesday a new scholarship program for essential workers seeking degrees in high-demand career fields including business, teaching, information technology and health professions, such as nursing.

Getty Images Nathan Adelson Hospice has planned its 17th annual Multicultural Symposium virtua ...
Hospice symposium to focus on equity in end-of-life care
Staff Report

Nathan Adelson Hospice will host its 17th annual Multicultural Symposium virtually beginning at 1 p.m. April 14 with a variety of topics addressing equity in end-of-life care.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times Alan Goldstein was arrested at gunpoint after sheriff's offi ...
Fleeing man arrested at gunpoint in Pahrump
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

One man was arrested and taken into custody following a disturbance at Bank of America just after 9 a.m. on Tuesday, April 6.

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times - BOCC meeting Tuesday, open comments
Nye County votes to fully reopen, sidestep mask mandate
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

On Tuesday, April 6, the Nye County Commission, after several hours of public comment and debate, voted 5-0 to approve fully reopening Nye County and its businesses, and to essentially do away with the mask mandate.

Thinkstock To read more letters to the editor of the Pahrump Valley Times, go to pvtimes.com
Letters to the Editor

Good, bad, and ugly are present in today’s society

Patti Diamond/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Oatmeal is a whole grain, packed with fiber a ...
Overnight oatmeal is power packed for pennies
By Patti Diamond Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

When it comes to cheap eats it doesn’t get more frugal and fabulous than oatmeal. It’s a whole grain, packed with fiber and nutrients, the taste is compatible with endless variations, and costs mere pennies per serving. Are you sold yet? How about this: you can literally make it while your sleep. Does that appeal to your inner multi-tasker? Yup. Mine, too.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times A Drive-Thru Senior Fair is set to take place at Inspiration ...
Drive-thru Senior Fair set at Inspirations in Pahrump
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Pahrump Valley seniors should mark their calendars for Saturday, April 17 when they will have a chance to head out to the Drive-Thru Senior Fair at Inspirations Senior Living Center, where there will be a plethora of organizations gathered for an event intended to help educate the older population about the area’s many valuable resources.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times The Community Easter Curbside Event took place Saturday, Apr ...
Pahrump’s Community Easter Curbside hailed as huge hit
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

At 10 a.m. on a bright and sunny Saturday morning, a line of vehicles started forming at the NyE Communities Coalition and suddenly it was go-time for the dozens of volunteers on hand for this year’s Community Easter Curbside Pick-up Event.

Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal The State of Nevada's Department of Employment, Trai ...
DETR updates ID process for filing claims for PUA
Staff Report

The Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation on Wednesday provided an update on the required verification for all Pandemic Unemployment Assistance claimants through ID.me. This verification is a requirement under the Continued Assistance Act of 2020 to protect legitimate claimants.