Stay out of the Broad wildfire burn area in rural Nevada

The Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest’s Austin-Tonopah Ranger District is asking the public to please stay out of the areas burned in the Broad Fire.

Corrine Dowers/Special to the Times-Bonanza A look at the Broad Fire near Round Mountain in July. The blaze burned more than 500 acres.

Not only is the fire not contained, there are many hazards including damaged trees that are prone to falling; rolling rocks; and smoldering stumps, the Forest Service said in a statement last week.

Public safety is our number one concern,” said Bill Panagopoulos, central zone fire management officer. “Wildfires dramatically alter the terrain and ground conditions.”

Panagopoulos added that one of the district’s biggest concerns is the risk of floods and slides from significant rain storms before vegetation regrows to hold the soil. Normally, vegetation absorbs rainfall, reducing runoff. However, wildfires leave the ground charred, barren, and unable to absorb water, creating conditions ripe for flash flooding and mudflow.

The district is working collaboratively with Nye County and U.S. Bureau of Land Management on numerous fire-recovery fronts, including efforts to protect the integrity of the Fremont Route road (between Hadley and Carvers, Nevada) in case flooding does occur.

The lightning-caused Broad Fire started on July 17 is located by Round Mountain near Austin and Tonopah, Nevada.

The fire was aerially mapped at 522 acres and is still 50 percent contained.