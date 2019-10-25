72°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump NV
News

Steven Horsford, Cory Booker to announce new anti-gun violence bill

By Rory Appleton Special to the Pahrump Valley Times
October 25, 2019 - 7:00 am
 

The Nevada congressman representing Nye County planned to announce a bill that would authorize more than $900 million in federal funding for creating and strengthening community programs aimed at curbing gun violence.

U.S. Rep. Steven Horsford, a Democrat, will lead the bill in the House, while New Jersey senator and 2020 presidential candidate Cory Booker will helm the Senate’s version. Both stressed the importance of the programs on neighborhoods of color, where residents are disproportionately affected by gun violence. They will introduce the legislation next week.

“The gun violence epidemic takes the lives of far too many people in our community,” Horsford said in a statement. “But the most tragic part? These deaths are preventable, and this legislation is an important step forward to get ahead of this senseless violence (and) to allow our constituents to come together and stem this cruelty in their communities.”

Booker said in the statement that community programs have been proven to reduce gun violence.

“The epidemic of everyday gun violence that is ravaging our urban communities has been overlooked for too long, even as many neighborhoods have gun injury rates similar to war zones,” Booker said.

The bill would establish a grant program that would offer $65 million per year for 10 years in competitive grant funding for cities to create effective violence-prevention programs aimed specifically at helping young people most at risk for gun violence.

An additional $25 million per year for 10 years would be available for hospitals to treat at least 200 patients annually for gunshot or stabbing injuries and integrate hospital-based violence intervention programs.

Research has shown that community programs and commonsense gun laws can cut gun violence in half for urban areas, Horsford said. Black men, he added, account for more than half of the country’s gun violence deaths despite only accounting for 6 percent of the nation’s population.

Given that gun violence costs the U.S. $229 billion in health care and criminal justice costs each year, Horsford said, the community programs could pay for themselves if they curbed 1.3 percent of gun homicides.

Despite recent mass shootings that have shocked the nation, Congress has failed to pass gun control legislation.

This year, the House passed a bill to strengthen background checks for firearm purchases. That bill has been held up in the Republican-controlled Senate.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Richard Stephens/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Results from the latest testing, as presen ...
Beatty groundwater still deemed safe
By Richard Stephens Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

The U.S. Department of Energy-sponsored groundwater open house at the Beatty Community Center, Thursday, Oct. 17 from 4 to 7 p.m. was sparsely attended by local residents.

Jeffrey Meehan/Pahrump Valley Times Students make their way through the line of employers, univ ...
Nye youth connect with area employers, future opportunities
By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times

The college and career fair gave area students an opportunity to connect with potential employers, colleges and military recruiters for the sixth consecutive year.

David Jacobs/Pahrump Valley Times Woman charged with DUI, arrested at the Nye County Detention ...
DUI arrest at jail parking lot in Pahrump
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Though DUI arrests are quite common all around town, a Nye County Sheriff’s deputy secured a DUI arrest this month at an unlikely location, that being the Nye County Detention Center parking lot.

Richard Brian/Las Vegas Review-Journal A woman waits to buy lottery tickets at The Lotto Store ...
California Lottery

No one matched all five numbers and the mega number in the Wednesday, Oct. 23 drawing of the California Super Lotto.

Nevada Department of Tourism and Cultural Affairs The Nevada State Museum is housed in the for ...
Sesquicentennial nearing of U.S. Branch Mint in Nevada
Staff Report

The Nevada State Museum in Carson City continues its series of “Mint150” programs on Saturday with tours of the Mint building, a lecture on collecting Carson City memorabilia and a demonstration of historic Coin Press No. 1.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times Cole Duane Engelson requested a new defense attorney during ...
Murder suspect requests new attorney in Pahrump case
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

The Pahrump man facing charges of domestic violence, child abuse with substantial bodily harm resulting in death, and open murder, has requested a new defense attorney.