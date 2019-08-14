104°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump NV
News

‘Storm Area 51’ Facebook page vanished, but it’s reappeared

By Christopher Lawrence Special to the Pahrump Valley Times
August 14, 2019 - 1:03 pm
 

Unexplained actions involving Area 51?

It’s enough to spark even more conspiracy theories.

The morning after Mathew Roberts talked to CNET about Facebook removing the “Storm Area 51” event he created, the page had been restored.

The original post, “Storm Area 51, They Can’t Stop All of Us,” started as a joke and quickly went viral with more than 2 million people pledging to “see them aliens.”

On Saturday, Aug. 3, Roberts posted a screenshot of the message he received saying the event “has been taken down by Facebook because content posted to this event went against our Community Standards.”

“I never got any reason behind the event being removed,” he told CNET.

But by Tuesday morning, Aug. 6, the page was back.

“This was a mistake, and the event page is now available again,” a Facebook representative said in an email.

The existing event page, though, includes a few changes from the initial post.

The meeting spot, originally the Area 51 Alien Center in Amargosa Valley, is now Rachel, and the event’s hours are listed as noon Sept. 20 to noon Sept. 22.

small pic description goes here

A link on the page leads to stormarea51.us, which promises, “Something big is coming.”

“We’re meeting in the town of Rachel, NV — the closest town to Area 51!” the page states. “We traveled out into the desert to speak directly with landowners about creating an event for people to celebrate the unnatural … they’re totally on board! ‘They’ can’t stop us all from meeting out there … let’s have fun! Music, Camping, &Arts will occur over the weekend until Sunday — we hope to see you there!”

The city of Rachel’s website, though, is warning any potential visitors about what to expect that weekend.

“If you plan on attending the event, you must be experienced in camping, hiking and surviving in a harsh desert environment and have a vehicle in good shape. You must be prepared to be completely on your own for food, water, gas etc. We expect cell service and the internet to be offline. Credit card processing will not work, so bring enough cash.”

Contact Christopher Lawrence at clawrence@reviewjournal.com or 702-380-4567. Follow @life_onthecouch on Twitter.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Courtesy of Newmark Knight Frank The Boy Scouts of America Las Vegas Area Council could sell i ...
Boy Scouts camp at Nevada’s Potosi Mountain could end up in hands of developers
By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times

A piece of property that stretches across some 1,150 acres in the higher elevations between Las Vegas and Pahrump has been home to the Boy Scouts of America Las Vegas Area Council’s camp and has been enjoyed by many area youths for more than six decades.

Tony Otteson (INSP)
Nevada mining family strikes turquoise on reality TV show
By Jason Bracelin Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

The debut episode of reality TV series “Turquoise Fever,” set in the wilds of rural Tonopah, premieres Wednesday on the INSP Network.

David Jacobs/Times-Bonanza Reno-based nonprofit health care network Renown Health opened a tele ...
Renown and Blue Cross reach agreement on new contract
By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times

Reno-based Renown Health, one of Tonopah’s major providers of medical services, reached an agreement with one of Nevada’s major medical insurance providers.

Richard Stephens/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Lorraine Gjefle is shown teaching a health ...
New Year brings changes to Beatty schools
By Richard Stephens Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

The first day of school in Beatty was a blur of activity as students, faculty and staff adjusted to new schedules and other changes.

Richard Brian/Las Vegas Review-Journal A woman waits to buy lottery tickets at The Lotto Store ...
California Lottery

No one matched all five numbers and the mega number in the Saturday, August 10 drawing of the California Super Lotto. The next jackpot will be at least $70 million.

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times Young adults getting dropped off at Pahrump Valley Hi ...
Fresh start for Pahrump students as school year begins
By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times

Hundreds of K-12 students in the Nye County School District headed back to classes on Monday for the start of the 2019-2020 school year. The Pahrump area schools welcomed more than 4,000 students with over 300 in Beatty and Amargosa.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Valley Electric Association Inc.'s board is searching for a ...
Valley Electric searching for new CEO
By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times

Valley Electric Association Inc.’s board of directors is searching for its next CEO.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Nevada Dance Centre dancers pose with the trophy for winnin ...
Nevada Dance Centre team wins big in Anaheim
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

From the outside, the Nevada Dance Centre is an unassuming place. But its location in a Basin Road strip mall conceals its status as the home of champions.