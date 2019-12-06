51°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Pahrump NV
News

Storms continue run through Pahrump region

By David Jacobs Pahrump Valley Times
December 6, 2019 - 7:00 am
 

Another in a series of late autumn storms moved through the region this week, prompting a winter weather advisory for mountains near Pahrump and bringing steady rain to the lower elevations in town.

The National Weather Service described the event as a “much-anticipated storm system.”

The winter weather advisory, issued prior to sunrise Wednesday, covered the Eastern Sierra slopes, the White Mountains of Inyo County, the Sheep Range, the Spring Mountains and Red Rock Canyon.

“Snow expected above 7,000 feet,” the weather service said in its written statement. “Total snow accumulations of 5 to 10 inches above 7,000 feet and over a foot at the peaks. Rain may mix with snow at times between the 7,000 and 8,000-foot elevations, which may limit accumulations at that level.”

The advisory was to extend until late Wednesday night.

“Travel could be very difficult due to wet, snow-covered and icy roadways,” the meteorologists said. “Travel could be very difficult, especially on state routes 156, 157, 158.”

In Pahrump, rain picked up during the morning commute Wednesday, leaving roads slickened and fog on the horizon.

Fog was mentioned as a concern as highlighted in the weather service’s forecast discussion.

A dense fog advisory was in place Thursday morning.

Drier conditions were behind the storm but more storms are being eyed for next week.

“The prospect for more winter products may be on the horizon again for the higher elevations of Inyo, Esmeralda, Nye and Lincoln” counties, the weather service said.

The private forecasting service AccuWeather described this week’s wet weather as part of an “atmospheric river” expected to soak Southern California and the Southwest.

“The combination of rain, rising temperatures and melting snow can lead to flooding along some the small streams and short-run rivers flowing out of the mountains,” AccuWeather said via news release.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
David Jacobs/Pahrump Valley Times Concerns about the rising levels of "PM 10" dust, or particul ...
Pahrump’s dust problem drawing state attention, again
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Though officials insisted it was not intended to be a threat, a warning of sorts was issued to Nye County last month when an air quality specialist explained that the county must keep a tight handle on its dust problem, otherwise outside governmental agencies could come in to enforce dust control restrictions and regulations.

Nye County Detention Center Raymond Lomeli, 21, of Henderson is facing a charge of allegedly ob ...
Search warrant nets arrest at Amargosa Valley facility
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Several reports of alleged physical and sexual abuse at an Amargosa Valley behavioral health facility has prompted a Nye County Sheriff’s Office investigation, where at least one person was arrested, according to Lt. Adam Tippetts.

Las Vegas Review-Journal file photo Meadows Bank was founded in 2008 in Las Vegas and currently ...
Meadows Bank net income up 21%
Staff Report

Meadows Bank, headquartered in Las Vegas and operating a branch in Pahrump, announced that it posted net income after tax of $13,739,900 in the first nine months of 2019.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times The Pahrump Community Library is located at 701 East Street ...
Library gun ban proposal is set for consideration in Pahrump
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

The Pahrump Community Library Board of Trustees is set to address a very contentious issue, a possible ban on guns in the library’s story room, at its next meeting on Monday, Dec. 9.

Inyo County Sheriff's Office/Facebook Rolin Bruno, a 76-year old from Arrowbear, Calif., was re ...
Search is on for missing Death Valley area hiker
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Harsh winter weather conditions are hampering the search for a missing hiker in Death Valley National Park.

Town of Pahrump photo The cleanup and repair maintenance will be moving one pond so at some poi ...
Project at Duck Ponds in Pahrump
Staff Report

The duck ponds at the Nye County and town administration building at the Calvada Eye will be undergoing a thorough cleaning and repair project during the next couple of weeks, town government announced in a Dec. 3 Facebook post.