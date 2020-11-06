71°F
News

Study launched to address needs of state’s work force

Staff Report
November 5, 2020 - 5:17 pm
 

With funding made available through the CARES Act, the Nevada Governor’s Office of Economic Development is launching a Labor Supply Certification Study to assist workforce development efforts to help people displaced by COVID-19.

“Nevada workers have been hit hard by this health crisis,” Gov. Steve Sisolak said. “That’s why we have embarked on this study, to make sure we’re focused on the right programs for individuals who need to acquire new skills to find employment. Our goal is to help underemployed, unemployed and folks who have fallen out of the workforce the opportunity to get back on track.”

GOED has retained the Growth Services Group, LLC., a national workforce intelligence consultant, to administer a local Labor Supply Certification study. To participate in a random household survey, go to NevadaLaborSurvey.Com

“It is paramount that workforce and economic development systems align to expedite the return to work through strategic response systems based on the needs of business and the workforce pipeline,” said Michael Brown, GOED executive director. “Participating in the survey will allow workforce and economic development stakeholders to support both workers and employers. This study will ensure that the state can understand what the skills, utilization rates, desired work and occupational opportunities of Nevada’s workforce are.”

GOED will work with state agencies and local stakeholders to develop policies and strategies for job creation and rapid reemployment of those displaced by the COVID-19 public health emergency.

“The GSG team believes that the COVID-19 pandemic will forever change the way we live and work,” said Core Mehaffy, GSG CEO. “We also firmly believe that this pandemic provides an opportunity for a workforce resurgence that has not existed for decades.”

