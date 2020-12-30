47°F
Study: Park service units bring $316 million to state

By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times
December 29, 2020 - 5:24 pm
 
Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal In Death Valley National Park, the park received 1,740,945 recreational visitors in 2019. This made it the 16th most visited NPS national park and the 51st most visited NPS park overall, according to

The four National Park Service units in or partly in Nevada generate $316 million for the state’s economy, according to a report by Outdoorsy.

Great Basin National Park, Tule Springs Fossil Beds National Monument, Death Valley National Park (shared with California) and Lake Mead National Recreation Area (shared with Arizona) combine for almost 5.8 million visits annually.

Lake Mead NRA is the sixth-most visited unit of the National Park Service, with almost 7.5 million visitors. Golden Gate National Recreation Area in California, Blue Ridge Parkway in Virginia and North Carolina, Great Smoky Mountains National Park — the nation’s most visited national park — in Tennessee and North Carolina, Gateway National Recreation Area in New Jersey and New York and the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D.C. are the only units that draw more visitors than Lake Mead.

Overall, the NPS oversees 422 units, including parks, monuments, memorials, battlefields and historic sites. In fact, less than one-third of the annual visits to NPS units are to the 62 national parks.

In a typical year, there are 330 million visitors to NPS units, netting $40 billion in economic activity and supporting more than 340,000 jobs. Gateway towns near parks throughout the country are supported by tourists at hotels, restaurants, grocery stores and gas stations, and in many places, national parks provide a safe vacation experience during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Still, 2020 saw nearly a 25% decline in visits to NPS units, dealing serious blows to businesses in many of those gateway towns.

Death Valley visitation

In Death Valley National Park, the park received 1,740,945 recreational visitors in 2019. This made it the 16th most visited NPS national park and the 51st most visited NPS park overall, according to data from Outdoorsy.

Pahrump is a gateway town to Death Valley and sits at what’s known as the Ryan entrance.

“State Route 160, Las Vegas to Pahrump, is the most scenic route to Death Valley National Park,” said Arlette Ledbetter, tourism director at the town of Pahrump. “Visitation by way of Pahrump, at the Ryan entrance, accounts for over 50% of the travel to the park. It’s really a nice road trip to visit Death Valley for a day of hiking and exploring. Begin or finish the trip with a stay in Pahrump and enjoy a relaxing evening by having dinner and wine tasting at one of our wineries. Death Valley enjoyed over 1.7 million visitors in 2019. Pahrump is one of several entryway communities to Death Valley National Park. All of the communities enjoy increased visitation and visitor spending as a result of park enthusiasts.”

Outdoorsy ranked California as the best state for national park trips. The Golden State’s NPS units draw more than 39 million visitors generating nearly $4.3 billion during visits to 28 sites. The District of Columbia ranks second, followed by New York, Alaska and Virginia. The states at the bottom of the ranking are mostly smaller ones: Delaware is 51st, with New Hampshire, Connecticut, Vermont and Rhode Island just above it.

Nevada is ranked 39th, between Kansas and Maine.

Outdoorsy’s methodology used data from NPS’ “National Park Service Visitor Use Statistics” to find the states that offer the best access to the National Park System. The researchers ranked states based on the number of NPS-managed parks partially or fully contained within a state, annual visits to NPS parks in each state, the economic benefit from NPS tourism and details from the most-visited park in each state.

THE LATEST
Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal The State of Nevada Department of Employment, Traini ...
DETR awaits rules for implementing benefits
Staff Report

The Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation on Monday issued a statement regarding the Continued Assistance Act’s unemployment provisions.

Courtesy Pahrump Valley Times founder Milton (Milt) Bozanic, on right, at the September 1974 o ...
Times roars into its ‘golden era’
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

The Pahrump Valley Times reached a ‘golden’ milestone in December; ringing in the month, and soon a new year, though the countdown to 2021 won’t bring an end to the beginning of the publication’s notable 50-year anniversary.

Richard Stephens/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Beatty Seniors Inc. holds an open house i ...
Senior thank donors, volunteers
By Richard Stephens Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Beatty Seniors, Inc., the new nonprofit that has taken over operation of the Beatty Senior Center, held an open house and dinner Dec. 17 to thank the volunteers and donors who have helped them get their start.

Getty Images Over the years, the Walker Lane Gold belt has seen exploration activity from majo ...
Canadian-based company enters agreement on Nevada mine
By Daria Sokolova Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Navy Resources Corp., a Canada-based exploration company, entered into an agreement with Nevada Select Royalty Inc., a subsidiary of Ely Gold Royalties Inc., that will allow it to purchase the Weepah Project, along the Walker Lane Gold belt in the major Nevada mining district.

Getty Images Friday Health Plans partners with the Hometown Health medical provider network acr ...
Employers can fund accounts that let individuals pick plans
Staff Report

Friday Health Plans, a health insurance carrier based in Denver that has joined the Nevada Health Link online marketplace, presents options for businesses of any size, including Individual Coverage Health Reimbursement Arrangement plans.

Getty Images It is important to note that under the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, taxpayers cannot cl ...
IRS lowers standard mileage rate to 56 cents
Staff Report

The Internal Revenue Service on Dec. 22 issued the 2021 optional standard mileage rates used to calculate the deductible costs of operating an automobile for business, charitable, medical or moving purposes.

Phyllis Bilicic
Alleged ‘squatter’ tussles with deputy
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

A Nye County Sheriff’s Office deputy who was dispatched to check on the welfare of a local woman ended up arresting her late last month.

David Guzmán / Las Vegas Review-Journal
State says no systems were compromised in cyberattack
Staff Report

The state of Nevada on Tuesday issued a statement on the widely reported compromise of SolarWinds Orion software along with advice and information for consumers.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times This file photo from prior to the pandemic shows Nye County ...
New call-in number for Nye County Commission meetings
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

The Nye County Commission, just as every other organization and entity in America this year, has had to shift its operations in the face of COVID-19.