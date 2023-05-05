Support Groups in Pahrump

Prostate cancer support

The Prostate Cancer Support group meets on the fourth Tuesday of each month from 6-7:30 p.m., at the First Methodist Church, 1300 E. Highway 372. All are invited to attend.

Prostate cancer is affecting more and more men, particularly seniors. Learn more about decision making or share experiences. Wives and ladies are encouraged to come with their spouses or friends.

Alzheimer’s support group

Alzheimer’s Support Group for caregivers meets on the second and fourth Wednesday of each month at the old building of Pahrump Community Church on Wilson (across from NyE Coalition campus. Meetings are from 10 to 11:30 a.m.

For more information contact Barbara Payne at 775-537-2082.

GriefShare meets

The Pahrump Chapter of GriefShare is available for those who are struggling to deal with the grief of losing a loved one. The 13-week cycles include self-contained sessions, and the group can be joined at any time. Meetings take place on Saturdays from 1 to 3 p.m. at Central Valley Baptist Church, 3170 S. Blagg Road.

GriefShare is now offering a Monday evening class from 3-5 p.m.

GriefShare is nondenominational. “Men, women and tears are always welcome.” For more information or to sign up for GriefShare contact Sharon Colt at 775-622-5494 or Darlene Neer at 334-695-6318.

Online help for addiction

Addiction is a complex condition that creates a stronghold on our brains in several ways. Learn the signs to help you or a loved one to help you determine whether you or a loved one should reach out for support.

Learn about the treatment options, including support groups, therapies and rehab. Recovery is a lifelong process and staying substance free can be challenging. Learn how to deal with difficult situations and maintain sobriety. Go to StartYourRercovery.org

Al Anon meetings

Al Anon will be holding its meetings at 1230 Loop Road, Suite 2, until further notice.

They meet on Wednesdays at 5 p.m.; Thursdays at 10 a.m. and 5 p.m.; and Fridays at 5 p.m.

For more information call Melanie at 775-513-6157.

Overeaters Anonymous

Weekly meetings of Overeaters Anonymous are held on Wednesdays from 1 to 2 p.m. in the Bighorn Room at the Pahrump Community Library, 701 East St.

For more information call Carole at 530-755-6123.

TOPS meetings

Chapter # 116 of TOPS (Taking Off Pounds Sensibly), a weight loss support group, meets each Wednesday at Desert Greens clubhouse at 4:30 p.m.

If you need help, check them out – new members are welcome.

For information call Sandy at 224-639-3383 or Betty at 702-499-3448.

TOPS Chapter #117 meets on Wednesdays at 8 a.m. at the Trinity Assembly of God Church, 750 S. Big Five Road. For information call 775-513-1581.

Dementia information

You are cordially invited to become a Dementia Friend! The Dementia Friends Information Session is an opportunity to learn five key messages about dementia, what it’s like to live with dementia and how to translate this understanding into practical actions that can help people living with dementia in our community.

This informative gathering is held online via Zoom, the third Wednesday of each month from noon-1 p.m. but you can also join by telephone.

Please join us and help make Pahrump more respectful, educated, supportive and inclusive. Register at: DementiaFriendlyNevada.org/Dementia-Friends

Visually impaired meetings

The SNCC Federation of the Blind meets in the Senior Center at 1370 W. Basin Ave. from 1 to 2 p.m. on the second Wednesday of each month as a social and support group for the blind and visually impaired, and their assistants. Information is shared, and activities are planned to develop skills and enhance productivity.

Call Delores at 775-727-0473, or Susan at 775-751-9728 for more information.