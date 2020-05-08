93°F
Supreme Court declines to lift Pennsylania shutdown

By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times
May 8, 2020 - 7:00 am
 

The U.S. Supreme Court has declined to lift Pennsylvania’s coronavirus shutdown after a group of businesses requested that the court halt enforcement of coronavirus-related restrictions on nonessential businesses, according to U.S. News.

A group of businesses asked for a stay to halt the enforcement of the state’s restrictions on businesses, arguing that they have done “substantial, unprecedented damage to the economy.” The high court denied the stay without any reports of dissent among the justices.

The challengers had sought to block the restrictions through an emergency request with the Pennsylvania Supreme Court, but that court also declined to lift the order.

The petition, “Friends of Danny DeVito, Kathy Gregory, B&J Laundry LLC, Blueberry Hill Public Golf Course & Lounge and Caledonia Land Company v. Tom Wolf, Governor, and Rachel Levine, Secretary of Pennsylvania Department of Health,” was docketed April 27. The petition was filed with the state court March 24, and the court denied all claims sought by the petitioners April 13.

In a concurring opinion, the chief justice of the Pennsylvania court expressed concern that while the business closures were temporary, “this may in fact not be so for businesses that are unable to endure the associated revenue losses. Additionally, the damage to surviving businesses may be vast.”

The petitioners quoted that opinion in their request for a stay and also noted that the lack of judicial review for businesses denied a waiver was unprecedented and “constitutes a serious denial of the constitutional rights of petitioners and tens of thousands of Pennsylvania businesses.”

“The Executive Order and similar orders by governors across the country is doing substantial, unprecedented damage to the economy,” the petitioners wrote. Noting that most states had similar orders in place, the petition argued “this case not only has great significance to the people of Pennsylvania, it has great significance to business owners throughout the U.S.”

In response, the state said “non-life-sustaining businesses” were ordered to close temporarily so they “would not serve as centers for contagion.” The state told the U.S. Supreme Court that the Pennsylvania Supreme Court had “unanimously agreed that the governor, under Pennsylvania law, had authority to enter the Executive Order, that the Order was a lawful exercise of Pennsylvania’s police power, and that the Order did not violate Applicants’ constitutional rights.”

The state’s response added that because of the order enforcing social distancing, Pennsylvania “slowed the spread of the virus and reduced its death toll.”

The petition noted that the governor had set up a waiver process through which businesses and other entities could apply for waivers from his “non-life-sustaining” list, with 42,380 requests filed with the state Department of Community and Economic Development. At the time of the filing, the petition stated 7,837 had been approved, 18,746 had been rejected and 14,471 had been found to not require a waiver for the activity the filer wanted to perform.

At the same time the petitioners asked for a stay from the U.S. Supreme Court, they simultaneously filed a petition for writ of certiorari, asking it to “review and reverse the lower court’s” order and strike down the Executive Order as unconstitutional, claiming it caused “irreparable harm,” citing economic and unemployment statistics in Pennsylvania as well as noting the estimated $2.7 to $3.7 billion shortfall in the state’s budget.

Wolf issued the closure of “non-life-sustaining” physical businesses to close March 19. But Wolf has started to reopen parts of Pennsylvania, though he has said there’s “no schedule” for further reopening.

This was the first time the Supreme Court was asked to weigh in on virus-related restrictions imposed by a governor. The challengers, which included a local Republican candidate, a golf course, a laundromat and a timber company, have argued the order violates their constitutional rights.

Protesters are pushing back on stay-at-home orders and the closure of nonessential businesses around the country despite the number of virus cases and deaths continuing to increase. Some states that have begun to see a downward trend have begun to ease restrictions and slowly allow previously closed businesses to reopen.

THE LATEST
Zach Conine, Nevada state treasurer Nevada residents can enter for a chance to win $529, direc ...
Treasurer sponsors contest for aspiring college students
Staff Writer

The state treasurer’s office has announced the Your College Future contest, providing Nevada families with an opportunity to win a $529 college saving account by sharing their college and career goals.

Patrick Connolly Las Vegas Review-Journal Thom Reilly, the newly appointed chancellor of the Ne ...
NSHE chancellor looks at reopening scenarios
Staff Writer

The Nevada System of Higher Education has begun planning to resume in-person classes for the 2020 fall semester and more limited in-person class offerings later this summer, Nevada System of Higher Education Chancellor Thom Reilly wrote in a letter to his cabinet, the Council of Presidents, faculty senate chairs and student body presidents.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue Services medics prepare to tr ...
Family domestic dispute leads to shooting
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

A local man was transported to UMC Trauma by Mercy Air following a shooting which began as a domestic violence dispatch, just after 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, May 7.

Senadora Catherine Cortez Masto. [Foto Cortesía]
Senators announce additional funding for Nevada hospitals
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

Nevada’s United States senators announced Tuesday that the federal Department of Health and Human Services has distributed more than $70 million to health care providers across Nevada to address costs associated with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Silver State Health Insurance Exchange (Las Vegas Review-Journal) Potential navigator/EEF and b ...
Nevada Health Link seeks grant program applicants
Staff Report

The Silver State Health Insurance Exchange, the state agency that connects Nevadans to qualified health plans through Nevada Health Link, is seeking applications from its navigators for broker/agent grant programs for plan year 2021.

Terri Meehan/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times When brewed together Lemon Balm, Lemon Verbena ...
In Season: Plant mom an herbal tea garden for Mother’s Day this year
By Terri Meehan Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Going out to dinner is perhaps the most popular gift given on Mother’s Day. This year, in the face of social distancing restrictions, that may not be a possibility. Why not take the opportunity to think outside the box and give Mom something different, her very own herbal tea garden.

Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford (Screenshot/Nevada Attorney General's Office)
States tell credit agencies they will enforce safeguards
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford joined his counterparts in 21 other states to send a letter to the nation’s three consumer reporting agencies, letting them know the attorneys general will not hesitate to enforce safeguards set in place to ensure consumers’ credit is properly protected and their credit reports are fairly and accurately reported during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Courtesy of the University of Nevada, Reno The University of Nevada, Reno, citing the safety an ...
UNR moves summer orientations online
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

Add new student orientation to the list of things colleges and universities are doing remotely during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times The president of Summit Restoration and Everest Construction ...
Clark County-based company sanitizes county vehicles
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

The owner of a Las Vegas-based business is offering his services to help Southern Nevada first responders avoid contracting the COVID-19 virus.