Surprise in store for this year's Purple Heart Day

Purple Heart Day in Pahrump will be marked with a ceremony on August 7, with all current and former military members, family and supporters invited to honor those injured or killed in military service. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times file)
Pahrump's Purple Heart Day Sundown Ceremony has been a tradition since 2017 and the event is both uplifting and somber, with the ID/Dog Tag ceremony just one of the moving aspects interwoven into the evening's program. (Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times file)
National Purple Heart Day will be observed on Thursday, August 7 and the valley's veterans' organizations are encouraging everyone to head out for this year's Purple Heart Day Sundown Ceremony to honor the men and women of the U.S. military who have been wounded in combat or giving their lives in service to their country. (Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times file)
The 2025 Purple Heart Day Sundown Ceremony will take place at the Pahrump Veterans Memorial, inside the Chief Tecopa Cemetery, on August 7. In addition to traditional elements such as the wreath ceremony, event organizers are promising a special surprise to make this year's event extra memorable. (Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times file)
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times
August 1, 2025 - 5:00 am
 

In 2017, Pahrump officially became the very first Purple Heart Town in Nevada and Nye County the state’s first Purple Heart County – designations recognizing the two entities for their commitment to supporting and honoring those injured or who have made the ultimate sacrifice.

Every August since, the veterans’ organizations of the valley have come together to host a Purple Heart Day Sundown Ceremony in Pahrump, taking turns as lead, and this year, the local Disabled American Veterans Chapter is taking point.

“August 7 is Purple Heart Day and Chapter #15 is the sponsor for this year’s Purple Heart Ceremony,” DAV member Richard Goldstein announced. “We’d like to invite everybody to attend. We have guest speakers and it’s a very interesting ceremony.”

Purple Heart Day is one in which veterans and civilians alike can gather to honor America’s combat-wounded servicemembers, showing their support for the men and women who bravely don the uniform of the U.S. Armed Forces.

As Goldstein noted, guest speakers are a highlight of the Pahrump events and the 2025 program calls for remarks from American Legion Post #22 Commander Melinda Mills as well as Military Order of the Purple Heart Chapter #730 Commander Col. Ken Gonzales.

The Purple Heart Day Ceremony also regularly features patriotic aspects such as the presentation of the colors, the national anthem and “Taps”, as well as the ID/Dog Tag and Wreath ceremonies. A poetry reading of “A Soldier Died Today” will be included in the observance, as will presentations of proclamations from the county, town and state recognizing Aug. 7 as Purple Heart Day.

Aside from all of the usual elements, there are plans in the works for a special addition to this year’s gathering. Dr. Tom Waters, a Purple Heart recipient himself and a member of the local DAV, promised that this year’s ceremony was going to be something no one would want to miss.

“I have a huge surprise for the community!” Waters enthused. “It’ll be a once-in-a-lifetime event and you need to be present in person to receive the full effect. It’s a historical event that can’t be repeated ever again.”

The Purple Heart Day Sundown Ceremony is scheduled for Thursday, August 7 from 6 to 7 p.m. at the Pahrump Veterans Memorial, inside the Chief Tecopa Cemetery, 751 East St. All members of the community are encouraged to attend.

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com

