76°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump NV
News

Survey: Small business owners maintain optimism for future

Staff Report
September 16, 2020 - 3:55 am
 

Small business owners have faced unprecedented challenges because of the COVID-19 pandemic and are in the midst of great uncertainty with the upcoming presidential election. The Q3 Wells Fargo/Gallup Small Business Index indicates, however, there is a continued spirit of forward-facing optimism among small business owners despite the persistent trials.

The overall score rose 12 points from last quarter’s historic low-water mark, driven by a sharp rise in sentiment about future expectations. The overall positive movement in sentiment was contrasted by the third successive quarterly decline in optimism about current business conditions.

The Q3 pulse check of business owners, fielded in early August, shows a clear dichotomy between the immediate challenges small businesses face and their views on the future. While only 19% of business owners feel optimistic about their present situation (a 20% decline from Q2), 41% feel optimism about what the future might hold, marking a 32% quarter-over-quarter rise.

Further illustrating this split in sentiment between current and future state, when asked about revenues, 48% of small business owners expected increases in the coming 12 months versus just 29% who reported actual increases in revenues over the past year. Furthermore, 7% fewer owners (55%) say they felt somewhat or very good about their cash flow in the past 12 months, while 16% more owners said the same about their cash flow in the coming 12 months.

“Small businesses have been navigating through incredibly stressful circumstances for the last several months,” said Steve Troutner, head of small business at Wells Fargo. “This latest survey data indicates that many have worked hard to make adjustments and are feeling better about their future prospects, yet they still face tough near-term struggles as the economy recovers at an uneven pace. During these tough times, we remain committed to doing everything we can to help small business owners adapt and succeed.”

The Q3 survey also delved into how business owners perceive the upcoming presidential election and found a high level of interest and engagement, with 97% that were planning to vote in November, and nearly 60% saying the outcome would have a major impact on their business. When asked what issues they would like to see the candidates focus on, three ranked highest: relief for small businesses, taxes and getting the economy back on track.

The handling of the economic fallout from COVID-19 was also noted as a critical expectation for the eventual winner, with 88% of small business owners calling the next president’s approach to this extremely or very important.

“It goes without saying that there are multiple major factors impacting how businesses’ owners feel right now, from navigating a pandemic to a hotly contested presidential election to an economy that remains significantly hampered, and it’s all happening in the same year,” said Mark Vitner, senior economist with Wells Fargo. “With the impacts still being felt in a wide swath of industries and sectors, the continued climb in owner optimism is an indication of continued hope that time will move them toward a better landscape for their businesses.”

While the loss of business or closings because of COVID-19 maintained its place as the top challenge for owners, this indicator dropped by 17 points to 27% quarter over quarter. Simultaneously, challenges in attracting new business rose five points to 15%, while concerns around financial stability and cash flow rose by four points to 11%. Meanwhile, though owners had called out taxes as a key issue in the upcoming election, only 2% said it was the top challenge in Q3.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times At Vince Neil's Tatuado Wild Side Tavern, bartender Br ...
Bar tops open, drink-only service resumes in Pahrump
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

The state of Nevada’s COVID-19 Mitigation and Management Task Force has finally given the OK for all liquor establishments in Pahrump, including bars, taverns and wineries, to reopen and resume bar-top and drink-only service, as well as bar-top gaming.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Battle Born Patriots has launched a new recall effort and i ...
New group launches recall effort
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Following Fight For Nevada’s failed attempt at a recall effort aimed at removing Gov. Steve Sisolak from office, a new political action committee has formed with the same intentions in mind.

Pair sought in theft of rare coins
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Nye County Sheriff’s Office deputies and detectives are searching for two robbery suspects who attacked and stole from an elderly victim. An alleged monthslong scheme resulted in more than $200,000 in losses for the Pahrump senior citizen.

Pahrump Valley Times--file photo Up to 75,000 Nevadans will be eligible for online license rene ...
DMV extends deadline for renewals to Nov. 12
Staff Report

The Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles on Friday announced an additional extension for expired or soon-to-be expired driver’s licenses and ID cards and new, limited Saturday hours for new Nevada residents as it continues to find new ways to serve the public while operating under COVID-19 safety protocols.

Nancy Whipperman/Times-Bonanza & Goldfield News Officials from the Nevada Governor's Office of ...
Event aims at boosting rural entrepreneurship in state
Staff Report

The Nevada Governor’s Office of Economic Development is partnering with StartUpNV, Entrepreneur’s Assembly, Northeastern Nevada Regional Development Authority, business leaders and other government entities, in a new statewide initiative to foster entrepreneurship in Nevada’s smaller cities and towns.

Las Vegas Review-Journal-file This is the fewest initial claims filed since the week ending Mar ...
Unemployment claims fall to lowest level since March
Staff Report

Finalized data from the Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation shows initial claims for unemployment insurance totaled 7,951 for the week ending Sept. 5, down 81 claims, or 1.0%, compared to last week’s total of 8,032 claims.

Taso Papadakis/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Award-winning saxophonist, singer and compos ...
UNR’s 60th Performing Arts Series goes online
Staff Report

The performing arts at the University of Nevada, Reno will explore new boundaries during the 60th anniversary of the Performing Arts Series. In honor of this milestone anniversary, the 2020-21 season will include six outstanding performances in a season like no other.

Crescent Dunes solar plant near Tonopah (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
DOE, Tonopah Solar come to an agreement
By Daria Sokolova Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

The Department of Energy announced a $200 million settlement, earlier this year, to recover the taxpayer funds from the Crescent Dunes Solar Energy Project near Tonopah, a 110-megawatt project that was touted as the world’s largest molten salt power plant.

University of Nevada, Extension Bobby Kountz, author of “The Someday Solution: How to Go Fro ...
Extension series turns focus to entrepreneurs
Staff Report

University of Nevada, Reno Extension continues its online town hall and webinar series this week by exploring entrepreneurship changes amid COVID-19 and the new normal, with perspectives from the two special guest authors and other business experts.