News

Survey: Small business owners see long road to recovery

Staff Report
January 5, 2021 - 5:19 pm
 
Getty Images For the third consecutive quarter, respondents most frequently ranked the loss of business or closings because of the impact of COVID-19 as their top concern.
Getty Images For the third consecutive quarter, respondents most frequently ranked the loss of business or closings because of the impact of COVID-19 as their top concern.

With COVID-19 cases surging and a new wave of restrictions looming, challenges persist for small business owners according to data from the Q4 Wells Fargo/Gallup Small Business Index. While the index score rose 12 points for the second straight quarter, overall optimism levels remain just over half of what they were in late 2019.

For the third consecutive quarter, respondents most frequently ranked the loss of business or closings because of the impact of COVID-19 as their top concern. Attracting new business, worries about financial stability and reduced cash flow were the other top concerns.

“With COVID-19 numbers hitting new high-water marks across many states, small businesses are facing another steep round of challenges,” said Steve Troutner, head of small business at Wells Fargo.

The Q4 survey highlighted that the journey to economic recovery for small businesses is not a short one. Almost half (46%) of the respondents continued to report decreases in revenue in the past 12 months. The number of owners that felt the economy was growing climbed nine points to 29%, but 33% felt it was continuing to slow, while a combined 38% said it was in a recession or depression.

When asked about the timeline for economic recovery, 28% said it would not come until the second half of 2021, while 34% did not anticipate a recovery until after 2021. More specifically, when asked how long recovery from the impacts of COVID-19 for businesses like theirs would take, 55% said it would not be until the second half of 2021 or beyond.

The pandemic has required many businesses to establish safer ways to engage with customers. Payment is no exception. The pandemic’s effects were particularly highlighted in the data showing that 25% of owners said they have stopped or reduced their acceptance of cash or check via in-person payment, though 74% continue to accept it. Credit and debit cards continue to be a staple for direct online payments (25%) and those through an online payment provider (43%), as well as in-person payments at a terminal (38%) or with a compatible mobile device (37%).

Business owners also have heard that more customers would like the ability to make payments over the phone with a debit or credit card. This being said, cash and checks remain the largest method of payment, with 74% of businesses continuing to accept them.

“As we think about how to serve our small business customers amid the current COVID environment, it’s critical that we support them with new payment techniques which in turn allow them to operate safely and efficiently,” said Liz Ryan, executive vice president and interim head of Wells Fargo Merchant Services. “The data tells us that for a large number of business owners, both their current circumstances and their customer preferences are dictating a hygienic approach for payments.

“As we observe the current shift toward innovative solutions like contactless payments, the pandemic is accelerating the adoption of these capabilities as consumer buying behaviors and preferences change. We continue to operate with a customer-first mindset and focus our support on helping business owners not just survive but thrive.”

Sixty-nine percent of business owners rated their company’s current financial situation as good or somewhat good, and the measure lifted to 73% when asked about 12 months from now. With the shifts and changes small businesses have had to quickly make this year, 46% reported decreases in revenue, but 53% expect revenue to increase over the next 12 months.

Indicators showing a very deliberate approach to weathering the storm in 2020 include only 23% of owners acknowledging investing in their businesses this year, and only 13% reporting adding employees. Yet for the next 12 months, business owners hope to increase those numbers with 30% investing in their businesses and 25% adding to their staff.

“Owners seem to be acknowledging the challenges COVID-19 continues to bring to their business, particularly with the resurgence in cases across the country,” said Mark Vitner, senior economist with Wells Fargo. “With that said, given the myriad factors that have affected the small business landscape, the continued recovery in optimism indicates these owners see brighter horizons ahead.”

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times With a strong emphasis on wildlife, Reflections Healthcare's ...
Reflections Healthcare using art to help heal
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Along with employing lifesaving medical procedures in his practice, the owner of Pahrump’s Reflections Healthcare is actually using, of all things, artwork to help his patients get back on the road to good health.

Jeffrey Meehan/Pahrump Valley Times Nathan Adelson Hospice in Pahrump at 2270 E. Commercial Dri ...
Nathan Adelson Hospice joins new partnership
Staff Report

Nathan Adelson Hospice announced Monday it has joined forces with six of the nation’s largest nonprofit advanced illness providers to form Advanced Illness Partners and participate in a new model of care from the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Innovation.

Jason Ogulnik/Las Vegas Review-Journal The IRS office in Las Vegas as shown in a 2016 file photo.
IRS reminds employers to file W-2 forms on time
Staff Report

The Internal Revenue Service on Monday reminded employers that they must file Form W-2 and other wage statements by Feb. 1 to avoid penalties and help the IRS prevent fraud.

Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal The Diamond HMA on Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, near Eureka, ...
BLM concludes wild horse gather at Fish Creek HMA
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

The Bureau of Land Management Battle Mountain District, Mount Lewis Field Office on Jan. 3 concluded the 2020 Fish Creek Wild Horse Gather on the Fish Creek Herd Management Area near Eureka. Approximately 105 wild horses remain within the complex.

Tom Rysinski/Pahrump Valley Times A pickup truck waits Friday to carry new Beatty High School g ...
Nye graduation rate ranks second lowest in Nevada
Staff Report

Nye County’s high school graduation rate of 77.27% was the second lowest in the state according to data released earlier this month by the Nevada Department of Education.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times
Every county except Storey flagged for high COVID risk
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

Every county in Nevada except Storey County again were flagged for elevated risk of transmission by the COVID-19 Mitigation and Management Task Force, state COVID-19 Response Director Caleb Cage and Julia Peek, deputy administrator of community health services, said Monday at their daily update on the pandemic.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times Pahrump Nugget Human Resources Manager Natasha Hamilton, at ...
Local agency receives much needed donation
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Kathie McKenna, executive director of Pahrump’s Nevada Outreach Training Organization summed up her thoughts in short order after the agency received a check in the amount of $1,504 from the Pahrump Nugget Hotel Casino on Thursday, Dec. 31.

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times Santa Claus, seen with his hands stuffed full of toys, ...
Hundreds of holidays meals handed out in Pahrump this Christmas
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

“The Pahrump Holiday Task Force must have been on Santa’s good list this year, as their wishes came true for the wonderful and beautiful Christmas Eve day that was had in Pahrump!”