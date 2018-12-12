‘Surviving the Holidays’ seminar set for Pahrump

The holiday season is in full swing and for many, it is truly the most wonderful time of the year. For some others, however, the joy of the moment can be obscured amid the crushing weight of grief.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times From left to right are Roberta Purves, Pete Giordano and Dan Schmidt, all of whom have benefitted from the local GriefShare program. A special GriefShare meeting about Surviving the Holidays is set for this Saturday.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Taken in November, 2016, this photo shows a group of GriefShare members celebrating the final meeting of the course with a balloon release. Over a 13-week series, those who participate in GriefShare are given the support and tools they need to help them recover from grief and find their joy once more.

Those who have lost a loved one sometimes find themselves struggling to embrace the cheer and happiness that comes with the holidays and it can be very difficult to get through the season.

Sadness and despair over the passing of someone they cared deeply for, be it a recent death or one many years past, can burden a person to the point that they simply do not feel they have the ability to smile or enjoy the celebrations.

It is exactly this sensation that the local support group GriefShare is striving so hard to eliminate and its next meeting, set for Saturday, Dec. 15, is all about “Surviving the Holidays.” Open to all, the meeting will bring together residents who have experienced the grief of a loved one’s passing, with the aim of helping them get through the season.

“Are you dreading the holidays, knowing that everything has changed and that happy memories from past years can’t be recreated?” literature from GriefShare reads. “Our Surviving the Holidays seminar is especially for people who are grieving a loved one’s death. You’ll learn how to deal with the many emotions you’ll face during the holidays, what to do about traditions and other coming changes, helpful tips for surviving social events and how to discover hope for your future.”

The meeting consists of several distinct parts, beginning with a 40-minute video packed with practical advice on how to navigate the holidays and real-life stories of those who were once in the same shoes as meeting participants.

The group will then hold an open discussion where attendees can share their own experiences and ideas for dealing with the season and all it entails.

Meeting attendees also have the option to share how grief is affecting them personally, although this is not required. At the end of the meeting, participants will receive a copy of the GriefShare Holiday Survival Guide, to ensure they have constant access throughout the holidays to the tools, tips and techniques they learned.

GriefShare’s Surviving the Holidays meeting will take place from 1 to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 15 at Central Valley Baptist Church, 3170 S. Blagg Road in Pahrump.

