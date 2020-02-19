Suspect arrested after domestic dispute

Nye County Sheriff’s Office deputies performed a forced entry into a Canyon Street home following reports of a domestic disturbance in progress.

As stated in a sheriff’s office video news release, deputies were dispatched on Saturday evening, Feb. 8, after receiving a 911 call.

“The report was that someone received a message from a friend asking her for help because her boyfriend was allegedly holding her against her will and had broken her phone,” the release noted. “Deputies responded to the residence but were unable to get an answer at the door. Neighbors told deputies that they heard fighting coming from the residence earlier.”

After deputies made entry into the residence, they encountered both a female and a juvenile, who exited a bedroom, according to the release.

“They identified that Lenneall Maxwell, age 40, of Henderson, was inside of the bedroom,” the release stated. “Deputies located Maxwell in the bedroom and took him into custody. During the course of the investigation, deputies identified that Maxwell had allegedly physically battered the victim to include choking her, taking her keys, and prevented her and her minor child from leaving.”

Maxwell, according to the release, was subsequently arrested on suspicion of interruption of a telephone call, domestic battery by strangulation, false imprisonment, destruction of property and robbery.

Nye County Sheriff Sharon Wehrly applauded the actions of detectives and deputies following the incident.

“I commend my staff for their quick assessment of the facts and their spontaneous actions, which ultimately saved this woman and small child from the situation,” she said.

