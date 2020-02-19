50°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump NV
News

Suspect arrested after domestic dispute

By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times
February 19, 2020 - 8:45 am
 

Nye County Sheriff’s Office deputies performed a forced entry into a Canyon Street home following reports of a domestic disturbance in progress.

As stated in a sheriff’s office video news release, deputies were dispatched on Saturday evening, Feb. 8, after receiving a 911 call.

“The report was that someone received a message from a friend asking her for help because her boyfriend was allegedly holding her against her will and had broken her phone,” the release noted. “Deputies responded to the residence but were unable to get an answer at the door. Neighbors told deputies that they heard fighting coming from the residence earlier.”

After deputies made entry into the residence, they encountered both a female and a juvenile, who exited a bedroom, according to the release.

“They identified that Lenneall Maxwell, age 40, of Henderson, was inside of the bedroom,” the release stated. “Deputies located Maxwell in the bedroom and took him into custody. During the course of the investigation, deputies identified that Maxwell had allegedly physically battered the victim to include choking her, taking her keys, and prevented her and her minor child from leaving.”

Maxwell, according to the release, was subsequently arrested on suspicion of interruption of a telephone call, domestic battery by strangulation, false imprisonment, destruction of property and robbery.

Nye County Sheriff Sharon Wehrly applauded the actions of detectives and deputies following the incident.

“I commend my staff for their quick assessment of the facts and their spontaneous actions, which ultimately saved this woman and small child from the situation,” she said.

Contact reporter Selwyn Harris at sharris@pvtimes.com. On Twitter: @pvtimes

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Nye County Commissioner Leo Blundo championed a resolution ...
Nye County narrowly passes resolution praising Trump’s accomplishments
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

On Wednesday, Feb. 19, just three days before the Nevada Democratic Caucus, the Nye County Commission narrowly approved an official resolution outlining President Donald Trump’s accomplishments throughout his time in office.

Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Advocates urge Congress to provide full funding for Nevada public lands
By Shea Johnson Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Environmental advocates in Nevada want U.S. lawmakers to fully fund a decades-old program that has contributed more than $100 million to outdoor preservation projects in the state since its inception.

DA’s Report
DA’s Report

The public information below was provided by the Nye County District Attorney’s office.

 
How to caucus in Nevada
By Rory Appleton Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Unlike the secret ballots cast in states that use primary elections, Nevada residents declare their presidential preferences in public meetings known as caucuses.

Getty Images The NyE Communities Coalition is hosting a community event on Thursday, Feb. 20, ...
NyE Communities Coalition to host event
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Carotid artery disease is a very serious medical condition, as it can block the flow of blood to one’s brain, causing a possible stroke.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times The Greater Las Vegas Association of Realtors, which Pahrum ...
Realtors association has a new name
Staff Report

The Greater Las Vegas Association of Realtors, which has members in Pahrump and Las Vegas, has officially shortened its name to Las Vegas Realtors.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times The Nevada Department of Tourism and Cultural Affairs promo ...
Travel Nevada marketing chief promoted
Staff Report

The Nevada Department of Tourism and Cultural Affairs promoted Travel Nevada Chief Marketing Officer Mary Ellen Kawchack to deputy director of the Nevada Department of Tourism and Cultural Affairs.

Valley Electric Association Robin Barber will fill out the unexpired term of former board membe ...
Valley Electric Association Inc. hosts Candidate’s Night
By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times

Valley Electric Association Inc. member-owners looking to learn more about candidates vying for Valley Electric Association’s board seats up for election in the spring can attend an event at the co-op’s conference center.