Suspect fleeing accident located from plane

By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times
July 16, 2020 - 2:55 pm
 
Updated July 16, 2020 - 2:56 pm

A Nye County Sheriff’s Office deputy was able to capture a fleeing suspect with the help of a sharp-eyed aircraft pilot.

As stated in a sheriff’s office arrest report released July 6, Deputy Joseph Marshall was dispatched as a secondary unit to a reported traffic accident with injury in the area of Blagg and Gamebird roads at approximately 5:59 a.m.

“Upon arrival it was discovered that a vehicle, identified as a red SUV, was traveling westbound on Gamebird in the eastbound lane,” Marshall stated in the report. “The vehicle swerved out of the way of oncoming traffic, spun off the road, and the driver fled from the scene.”

Eye in the sky

The report went on to state that Marshall was able to find the suspect, identified as Corey Osterman, roughly a half-mile into the desert, just south of the intersection.

“I located the driver lying in the desert, with the help of an aircraft and pilot,” Marshall said in the report. “The pilot advised that he witnessed the event and described it as above. Upon speaking to the male, who was lying on his back in pain, he was identified as the suspect, Corey Osterman, who advised that he intentionally drove into oncoming traffic in an attempt to end his life.”

Osterman, according to the report, was subsequently arrested and transported to Desert View Hospital, before being transported to the Nye County Detention Center for booking.

Osterman was arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon.

Contact reporter Selwyn Harris at sharris@pvtimes.com. On Twitter: @pvtimes

