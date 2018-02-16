Suspicious death investigated in Pahrump

There are more questions than answers regarding a body discovered in a room at the Holiday Inn Express on 861 S. Highway 160.
The body was found Feb. 10.
The death is initially being deemed suspicious by the sheriff’s office.
Officials have yet to release any details on the gender, age or whether the body was that of a local resident.
The exact cause of death also remains unknown.
The sheriff’s office plans to release additional information in the days to come.
