Swimming pool reopens in Beatty community

Beatty residents can once again escape the heat by taking a dip in the Beatty Community Swimming Pool.
The pool, which has been closed for a few weeks, reopened Tuesday, July 10.
Pool hours are noon to 6:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday.
Admission is free for children ages 0-3, $1 for ages 4-11, and $2 for ages 12 and up. Seniors can swim for $1.50.
Season and family passes are also available. An individual season pass is $40, and a season pass for a family of up to four people is $75, with an additional $15 for each additional person.
The pool is located in the southwest corner of Cottonwood Park at the corner of 4th and Amargosa streets.
Richard Stephens is a freelance reporter living in Beatty.