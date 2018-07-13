Swimming pool reopens in Beatty community

Beatty residents can once again escape the heat by taking a dip in the Beatty Community Swimming Pool.

Richard Stephens/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times The pool is located in the southwest corner of Cottonwood Park at the corner of 4th and Amargosa streets.

Richard Stephens/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Pool hours are noon to 6:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and noon to 5:00 p.m. on Sunday.

Richard Stephens/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times The pool, which has been closed for a few weeks, reopened Tuesday, July 10.

Richard Stephens/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times The pool is located in the southwest corner of Cottonwood Park at the corner of 4th and Amargosa streets.

Beatty residents can once again escape the heat by taking a dip in the Beatty Community Swimming Pool.

The pool, which has been closed for a few weeks, reopened Tuesday, July 10.

Pool hours are noon to 6:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday.

Admission is free for children ages 0-3, $1 for ages 4-11, and $2 for ages 12 and up. Seniors can swim for $1.50.

Season and family passes are also available. An individual season pass is $40, and a season pass for a family of up to four people is $75, with an additional $15 for each additional person.

The pool is located in the southwest corner of Cottonwood Park at the corner of 4th and Amargosa streets.

Richard Stephens is a freelance reporter living in Beatty.