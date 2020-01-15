T-Mobile builds Pahrump presence

Jeffrey Meehan/Pahrump Valley Times T-Mobile works to open a new store at 20 S. Highway 160 at the Pahrump Valley Junction shopping center. The store is expected to open in February.

Getty T-Mobile launched its 5G network across the nation at the end of 2019. The wireless company is opening a store in Pahrump.

T-Mobile T-Mobile is expanding its retail footprint in Pahrump. The wireless company is currently hiring for the future location.

T-Mobile T-Mobile launched its nationwide 5G network in December 2019. The network reaches over 200 million people in the U.S., including in Pahrump.

A wireless company is opening a new retail store in Pahrump.

T-Mobile is working to open a new store near Highway 160 and Basin Road, inside the Pahrump Valley Junction shopping center. The company is pushing for a February opening.

An exact opening date hasn’t been set yet, said Joel Rushing, senior communications manager at T-Mobile in an email.

“The new T-Mobile store will be the company’s only T-Mobile retail location in Pahrump — however, we’re always evaluating additional store locations,” Rushing said in an email.

A Metro by T-Mobile store is already in Pahrump at 70 S. Highway 160 in the same shopping center. Metro (formerly MetroPCS) is a prepaid wireless carrier brand owned by T-Mobile.

In early December 2019, T-Mobile went through a major upgrade: The company launched the first nationwide 5G network in the U.S.

The 600 megahertz network reaches over 200 million people in more than 5,000 cities and towns, including Pahrump, across the country, according to T-Mobile.

T-Mobile’s completion of a merger with Sprint Corp. could enhance its current 5G network.

“And if the merger with Sprint closes, the new T-Mobile will be able to build on this foundation to deliver transformational broad and deep 5G for all,” Rushing said. “T-Mobile’s 5G network on 600 MHz provides a critical low-band foundation, which can cover hundreds of square miles from a single cell site, provide the wide area coverage necessary to cover more people in more places, and work indoors and out, across America.”

The $26 billion merger between T-Mobile and Sprint was approved by the U.S. Federal Communications Commission and the Department of Justice in 2019, though the move is still facing a legal challenge by more than a dozen state attorneys general. The charge is being led by California and New York.

The Pahrump T-Mobile is seeking new employees. Two new associates for the store are being sought.

T-Mobile will hold a job fair at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 16, at the T-Mobile truck, which will be parked in front of the Holiday Inn Express at 861 S. Highway 160 at those times.

For more information, contact Edward Orthaus at edward.orthaus@t-mobile.com

Applicants interested in working at T-Mobile can also head to www.t-mobile.com/careers

T-Mobile isn’t the only major wireless brand in Pahrump. Other wireless brands with a Pahrump presence, including those with authorized dealers, are Cricket Wireless, AT&T and Verizon, along with Metro by T-Mobile.

Contact Jeffrey Meehan, interim editor at Pahrump Valley Times, at jmeehan@pvtimes.com