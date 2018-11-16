Tails of Nye County celebrates grand opening

On a bright and crisp November morning with the sun beaming brightly in the sky and a sense of celebration in the air, a throng of local animal lovers gathered.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Pahrump Valley Chamber of Commerce staff and Ms. Senior Golden Years ladies surround Tails of Nye County volunteers as they collectively celebrate the nonprofit's ribbon cutting ceremony on Nov. 2.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times The new Tails of Nye County location was swarming with yard sale patrons on Nov. 2.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times A new sign is proudly displayed above the door of the new Tails of Nye County office.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times A huge array of donated items were on sale during the Tails of Nye County grand opening celebration, ranging from books, nick-nacks and furniture to kitchen gear, holiday merchandise and much more.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times A Tails of Nye County volunteer mans the cash box at the group's yard sale fundraiser, hosted Nov. 2 and 3.

On a bright and crisp November morning with the sun beaming brightly in the sky and a sense of celebration in the air, a throng of local animal lovers gathered.

Volunteers, patrons and supporters of all kinds came together, united in a single purpose – boosting Tails of Nye County, a nonprofit organization dedicated to reducing pet overpopulation through its spay and neuter programs.

The morning included several exciting elements, with a grand opening in honor of Tails of Nye County’s new office and a ribbon cutting to memorialize the organization’s membership in the Pahrump Valley Chamber of Commerce.

In addition to raising awareness for the organization’s mission with these ceremonies, Tails of Nye County also raised funding by hosting a two-day yard sale that drew a steady crowd of residents in search of unique treasures. The event concluded as a very successful endeavor and members of the nonprofit were delighted when all was said and done. Abundant thanks were extended to Pahrump Rentals, Pahrump Valley Properties, Nevada Realty and all those who donated and helped make the event possible.

Tails of Nye County volunteer Nancy Guin, whose focus is fundraising and community awareness, reported that the event brought in a total of $4,411. This money will go a long way toward supporting the group’s programs, which include assisting people with the cost of spay and neuter services for their four-legged family members and a trap, neuter, release program for feral felines roaming the streets. “We really appreciate the community’s support,” Guin said with gratitude.

The new location is a big step forward for the organization. Guin explained that prior to securing the office, the group did not have formal premises.

“This is the first time we have had an office and we all love it. In the past we worked out of Denise’s house and garage,” Guin detailed, referring to Tails of Nye County President Denise Scherer. While several of the volunteers still perform various functions from their own homes, such as making flyers or utilizing eBay, the bulk of the work has now shifted to the new office, helping provide a smoother operation overall.

Get involved

One of the most important components of Tails of Nye County is the volunteer force, as the organization does not have any paid staff. Volunteering is simple, Guin said, with no specific time or activity requirements. Anyone wishing to lend a hand can do so, in whatever area they choose and there are many avenues one can explore to help out.

“Volunteers can spend as much time or as little as they want,” Guin said. “We need people to help with the dog spay and neuter program, eBay, trapping feral cats, transporting cats to Las Vegas, fostering kittens, collecting donations, pricing donations for sale, handing out flyers, obtaining items for raffles, selling raffle tickets, working on grants, working events, and general bookkeeping and paperwork.”

For those looking for other ways to assist the nonprofit, Guin said educating the community is key and of course, fundraising is always a major focus. “People could spread the word on the importance and benefits of spay and neutering pets,” Guin stated of how locals could aid the group. “We can always use money donations, raffle items and yard sale items as well. Tails of Nye County is also in need of a large storage container/Conex box to store our donations.”

The new office is at 520 East St. in Pahrump.

For more information on volunteering, donating or to arrange to receive spay and neuter or trap and release assistance from Tails of Nye County email info@tailsofnyecounty.com or call 702-306-3245. More information can also be found at www.tailsofnyecounty.com

