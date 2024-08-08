Tails of Nye County closing – here’s when

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times This photos shows a room inside Tails of Nye County where cat cages are kept, many of which are occupied. Tails of Nye County houses feral cats until they can be fixed, before releasing them back into the neighborhoods in which they were captured. The nonprofit also assists residents with paying for spay/neuter services for their companion animals.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Tails of Nye County will cease operations at the end of the year, due to lack of funding and a dwindling volunteer base.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Tails of Nye County's trap, neuter, return program as well as a low-cost spay and neuter assistance program have resulted in thousands of animals being fixed but the nonprofit will soon shutter its doors.

For more than a decade, Tails of Nye County’s spay and neuter program has been helping keep local pet overpopulation at bay but the end of the nonprofit’s operation is now looming. Organization representatives announced this month that Tails of Nye County will be officially closing its doors at the end of 2024, leaving an enormous gap in these vital spay and neuter services.

“With a heavy heart, Tails of Nye County will be closing as of December 31, 2024,” an obviously emotional Denise Scherer of Tails of Nye County told commissioners and the public at the Nye County Commission’s August 6 meeting. She cited two major reasons behind the decision, including a lack of steady funding and the aging out of its volunteers, with new, younger volunteers a struggle to recruit.

Scherer added that Tails of Nye County has single-handedly worked to spay and neuter over 1,200 animals each year, including feral cats in the trap, neuter, return program and pet cats and dogs whose owners struggled to pay for that service themselves.

“Who is going to do this for the community when we are gone?” Scherer questioned. “I can foresee animal control being inundated with calls that we have been taking and resolving over the years. Please consider whether or not they are going to have the personnel and time to handle the extra load themselves… There is not another organization in this county that is currently equipped to handle this load for you and it’s going to be on you.”

Scherer then turned to the reason she was telling commissioners the news, urging the county to create its own spay and neuter clinic before Tails of Nye County shutters its doors.

“You hired a manager and she is terrific. Please let her do what you hired her for. Give her the opportunity and training to make this a top-notch county animal shelter,” Scherer stated. “Help her to open up a much-needed spay and neuter clinic in the county. I know you’re hoping for a full-service veterinarian but that can come later. Trust me when I say, you’re going to save money having your own clinic. Tails has offered in the past to establish this clinic and this offer still stands.”

Nancy Guin, also of Tails of Nye County, echoed Scherer’s comments, adding, “I want you to know how devastated we are that Tails is going to close… I just want to beg you commissioners, get the shelter running with a spay and neuter clinic. We’ll help you any way we can, but it’s got to be done or our town is going to be overrun with animals.”

“You need to make changes before it turns into a crisis,” Scherer emphasized. “A county spay and neuter clinic is where the change needs to start.”

Nye County Animal Shelter Manager Kristina Siegmund said she was very disheartened by the news but she was more than willing to work with Tails of Nye County to figure out how to handle the situation prior to Tails’ closure.

“They are a true help and a true source of community support for the animals within our county,” Siegmund said. “I’d love to sit and talk with Denise and see how we can come up with some additional solutions to fill that void, because it is going to be a massive void that will need to be filled.”

For more information on the nonprofit visit TailsOfNyeCounty.org or stop by 520 East St., Unit B. Tails can also be reached at 702-306-3245.

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com