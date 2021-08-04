Tasty taco fundraiser to support Pahrump Remote Area Medical Clinic

For all those who would enjoy the opportunity to devour some tasty tacos while contributing to a valuable local cause, mark the calendar and be sure to head out to the Remote Area Medical Taco Dinner Fundraiser set for the evening of Friday, August 27 in Pahrump.

Getty Images Residents of the Pahrump Valley will have the chance to chow down on some delicious tacos during the Taco Dinner Fundraiser set for the last Friday in August, an event that will help support the local Remote Area Medical event.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times This photo from 2019, taken by RAM Committee member Ryan Muccio, shows the large crowd gathered at the NyE Communities Coalition for the Spaghetti Dinner Fundraiser to support the upcoming Remote Area Medical event in Pahrump. This year, the committee will be holding a RAM taco fundraiser.

The taco night event is being presented by the NyE Communities Coalition and organized by the Pahrump Remote Area Medical, or RAM, Committee, which has been hard at work in the last few months preparing for the next big local RAM event, scheduled for the first weekend in October.

This event will offer residents of Pahrump and the surrounding communities the chance to access a variety of health care services, ranging from general medical to dental to eye care, all free of charge.

In an area known for its lack of medical services and one in which there are many underinsured and uninsured individuals, as well as those who struggle to cover the costs of medical services even with health insurance, this free medical clinic event is one that has a huge impact. Over the past five years, RAM has provided hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of medical services, performing all kinds of screenings, exams, tests and procedures, all in an effort to ensure that those in need of health care have the ability to access it without the worry associated with the expense.

“Our RAM planning committee decided to hold a taco night fundraiser this year to help support our sixth Annual Pahrump RAM Clinic. We will have delicious tacos and all the fixings along with an auction of some great prizes!” Pahrump RAM Committee member Ryan Muccio told the Pahrump Valley Times with obvious excitement. “In the past, we have done a spaghetti dinner fundraiser but this year, we decided to go with tacos because, who doesn’t love tacos?”

The menu for the Taco Dinner Fundraiser will include tacos and all the traditional toppings, such as lettuce, tomato and cheese, along with rice, beans and of course, plenty of chips and salsa. Those who prefer a meatless diet will even be able to get in on the delectable dinner, with a vegetarian taco option available.

While the scrumptious tacos will undoubtedly be the stars of the show that night, there will also be some additional fun and excitement in the form of a live auction. “The auction will feature a variety of goods so bring your best bid with you!” the flyer for the event encourages. Local businesses, organizations and individuals are generously donating each of the items to be auctioned off and the RAM Committee always welcomes additional donations from those who want to lend a hand.

Advance tickets for the event are on sale now for just $5 per person but those wishing to partake of the mouthwatering fun should get their tickets as soon as possible, as seating will be limited. There will only be a small amount of tickets held for purchase at the door the night of the event, which will cost $10 per person.

“Please come out to support, have fun and eat some delightful tacos. We are blessed as a community to host our sixth RAM clinic, so we must do everything it takes to keep them coming back to provide much-needed services to our community,” Muccio concluded.

The Taco Dinner Fundraiser is set for Friday, Aug. 27 from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the NyE Communities Coalition’s Activities Center. Tickets can be purchased at the NyE Communities Coalition’s main office in Pahrump, 1020 E. Wilson Road.

Anyone interested in donating to the Taco Night auction should contact Muccio at 702-672-6559.

For more information on the event contact Muccio at the aforementioned number or via email at Muccio.ryan@gmail.com or Carla Begin at 775-727-9970 extension 203 or carla@nyecc.org

For more information on RAM visit www.RAMUSA.org

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com