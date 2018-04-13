Tax Day means free treats in Pahrump

Tuesday, April 17, is National Tax Day, where most Americans around the country will file their taxes for the IRS.

Thinkstock Representatives of the popular island-themed Kona Ice business will hand out free cups of tropical-shaved ice to any and all local residents who simply drop by the VFW Post 10054, at 4651 Homestead Road to help local residents “chill out,” on National Tax Day.

As such, the nationally-known business, Kona Ice, wants to give those tax filers a bit of relief.

From noon to 2 p.m., the easily recognizable Kona Ice truck will be stationed at Pahrump’s VFW Post 10054 at 4651 Homestead Road, to help local residents “chill out” on Tax Day.

Representatives of the popular island-themed business will hand out free cups of tropical-shaved ice to any and all residents who simply drop by the location.

“With Tax Day right around the corner, many of us are reaching into our pockets to pay off Uncle Sam,” a news release stated. “To relieve taxpayers of the stress associated with meeting the federal deadline, Kona Ice will be hosting its fifth annual National ‘Chill Out’ Day. The refreshing treat will ensure that there is no taxation without relaxation this tax season.”

Additionally, the company noted that National “Chill Out” day is one small, yet powerful, way the brand hopes to put a smile on people’s faces.

“Through partnerships with schools, youth sports leagues and other neighborhood organizations, Kona Ice has given back more than $50 million to the communities it serves,” company officials said. “Kona Ice invites members of the community to come and chill out with a delicious cup of shaved ice, tropical tunes and flower leis.”

Normally, National Tax Day falls on April 15, but because the 15th falls on a Sunday this year, and April 16 is Emancipation Day, which is a government holiday in Washington, D.C., Americans’ taxes are due two days later than usual, on April 17.

