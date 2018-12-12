Tax legislation affects disability-related expenses

The Internal Revenue Service wants to remind those with disabilities that the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (2017) made major changes to Achieving a Better Life Experience (ABLE) accounts.

Thinkstock Internal Revenue Service building

The Internal Revenue Service wants to remind those with disabilities that the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (2017) made major changes to Achieving a Better Life Experience (ABLE) accounts.

Eligible individuals may now put more money into their ABLE account and also roll money from their qualified tuition programs (529 plans) into their ABLE accounts. And certain contributions made to ABLE accounts by low- and moderate-income workers may now qualify for the Saver’s Credit.

ABLE accounts are designed to help people with disabilities and their families save and pay for disability-related expenses. Though contributions are not deductible, distributions, including earnings, are tax-free to the designated beneficiary if used to pay qualified disability expenses, the IRS said. These expenses can include housing, education, transportation, health, prevention and wellness, employment training and support, assistive technology and more.