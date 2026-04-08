Technology investments improving Pahrump health care

The advancement of new medical industry technology solutions over the past few years has dramatically improved patient care. Doctors can now provide their patients with what was once considered impossible, such as outpatient invasive cardiac care. In fact, these procedures are now commonplace.

With this, the need for medical practices to upgrade their technology is a constant. For example, we recently purchased two Siemens Healthineers Biograph Horizon full-body scanners for our new advanced imaging center that opened near Summerlin. Additionally, we are installing similar state-of-the-art technology at our brand new Green Valley South location.

This advanced technology imaging equipment gives medical professionals across Southern Nevada the opportunity to see inside the chest with a 3-D view of the heart and its vessels. This is critical for determining if there is a potential blockage or other anatomical issues that can exist before the patient even has symptoms.

Our new diagnostic equipment is so advanced that if there is a blockage, it can ascertain the type of plaque and analyze if intervention is needed or if medication is a sufficient treatment plan for the patient. These insights are also essential to deciding what medication is the most beneficial. These new scanners complement the Nuclear Stress Scanner and Positron Emission Tomography (PET) machines already available in our centers.

What we have found is that this advanced technology fills a critical need in our valley. Unfortunately, these state-of-the-art machines are very expensive for the typical local practice to purchase and maintain. Very few practices in our valley are large enough to be able to invest in this technology.

However, our team of 35 medical physicians and professionals are working together with local primary care physicians, urgent cares, and hospitals to make this advanced technology available to medical professionals. Through the spirit of partnership, we can foster less invasive patient care that saves lives of Southern Nevadans.

Our investment in this high-tech imaging equipment makes it easier for our doctors in the community to provide the level of care our patients deserve. Patients no longer must travel long distances or wait several days for an appointment to have access to this technology. We now have it here to help Southern Nevadans improve their health today.

The medical industry in Southern Nevada is at a crossroads and our medical industry is challenged to keep up with the demands of our aging population.

At Nevada Heart and Vascular Center, we’re an extension of the patient-primary care experience. Our intense dedication to best-of-class imaging, cardiac and vascular care means that together we can provide the very best cardiac medical care for our neighbors, our families and ourselves here in Southern Nevada.

Tony Alamo, M.D. is the Chief Physician Executive/Chief Medical Officer for Nevada Heart and Vascular Center. Founded in Las Vegas in 1998, Nevada Heart & Vascular Center is Nevada’s largest cardiology specialty practice with 15 locations, including one in Pahrump. Learn more at nevadaheart.com.