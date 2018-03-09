Telephone scam surfaces in 775 area code

Authorities are warning of a telephone scam that’s surfaced in the 775 area code.

“We are again receiving a drastic increase in reported phone scams,” Sparks police said in a statement. “The callers are claiming to be from the IRS demanding immediate payment and your credit card information.”

“Some callers are threatening to have people arrested if the payments aren’t made over the phone,” the statement added.

Police urge people not to give the callers any information.

“These calls are phishing-type scams,” authorities said. “They are trying to steal your credit card information and your hard-earned money. Do not give your credit or debit card info out to these callers. Do not provide these callers with any of your information. Instead, hang up.”