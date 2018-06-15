Teri Rogers crowned Ms. Senior Golden Years in Pahrump

The 2018 Ms. Senior Golden Years USA Pageant took place last Saturday with six vivacious contestants taking to the stage in an event filled with poise, charm, grace and of course, plenty of talent.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Ms.Senior Golden Years Founder B.J. Hetrick-Irwin posed with newly crowned 2018 queen Teri Rogers after the Saturday, June 9 pageant.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times 2018 Ms. Senior Golden Years Queen Teri Rogers

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times 2017 Ms. Senior Golden Years Queen Maryellen Swarowski is pictured congratulating her successor, Teri Rogers, at the June 9 pageant.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Teri Rogers was overcome with emotion as she received the crown, sash and plaques marking her success in the Ms. Senior Golden Years USA Pageant.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times From left to right are 2018 Ms. Senior Golden Years second runner-up Mary McRory, queen Teri Rogers and first runner-up Autum Casterline.

Taking home the title of 2018 Ms. Senior Golden Years queen was a very excited Teri Rogers, who will reign over the Queen’s Court for the next year. She is joined by first runner-up Autum Casterline and second runner-up Mary McRory.

The Ms. Senior Golden Years Pageant kicked off at 7 p.m. on June 9 and the venue was absolutely packed with patrons all in for a night of grandeur and spectacle. Starting things off on a rousing note were the contestants themselves performing the opening number, followed by 2005 Ms. Senior Golden Years queen, Jackie Greco, dancing to “Red Neck Woman.” Gail Davis, the 2006 queen, wowed the crowd with her rendition of “Hey Big Spender” and 2007 queen, Linda Kaucky, entertained with “Betty Boop.”

The contestants then headed back to the stage for the talent portion of the competition. Sharon Crisp performed a ballroom dance while McRory got the audience singing along with her performance of “Mambo Italiano.” Pamela Raneri had attendees in stitches with a comedy skit and Jo Anna Sterley showed of her fancy footwork in a tap dance routine. Rogers’ talent was an energetic dance that had her bouncing all around the stage but it was Casterline’s bell-like tones as she belted out “I Believe” that most impressed the judges and she was awarded first place for talent.

More entertainment from previous queens kept the audience’s attention as the contestants readied themselves for the next portion of the pageant, the vintage bathing suit competition. While all the contestants’ outfits were greeted with appreciation by the crowd, it was McRory’s that earned her the top prize and she received first place in the swimsuit category.

The final section of the on-stage competition was the stage presence/evening gown segment. Each of the six ladies were able to shine in the spotlight as they promenaded around the stage in their finery, beaming at family and friends as they did so. The evening gown portion also included the presentation of each contestant’s platform, a major part of the overall event as these platforms are meant to be carried out in the following year.

Crisp focused her platform on ballroom dancing and diabetes awareness while McRory honed in on inspiring people to better their health through Zumba and other physical activity. Raneri selected blood drives as her platform and she plans to host three in Pahrump in the next year. Casterline said she wants to help bring out everyone’s inner child with a creative movement class and Roger’s platform was to implement a music and memory program for those suffering from cognitive or physical impairment. It was Sterley, however, who secured first place for her platform, which was spiritual counseling.

Other awards handed out that evening were Ms. Congeniality, which was chosen by the fellow contestants and went to Raneri, who also earned the title of most improved contestant. Rogers won first for her judge’s interview and the award for stage presence/evening gown went to Crisp.

Rogers was overjoyed on Saturday night after 2017 queen Maryellen Swarowski placed the 2018 crown upon her head, officially handing over her duties to her successor. “This is amazing, just amazing,” Rogers gushed happily as everyone attempted to greet the new queen. Pageant founder B.J. Hetrick-Irwin was obviously pleased as well, remarking that she knew Rogers would be a wonderful queen and would be a valuable addition to the Ms. Senior Golden Years organization.

“I am so proud of all the hard work these ladies put into this year’s pageant,” Hetrick-Irwin stated when it was all said and done. “I know the 2018 Queen’s Court will have a great year and I look forward to helping them on their journey.”

For more information on the pageant or the organization call Hetrick-Irwin at 775-727-7011 or email slvrtpr@gmail.com

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com