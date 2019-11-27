Thanksgiving turkeys given to Pahrump motorists

In the holiday spirit is the Nye County Sheriff’s Office with its “Turkey or Ticket,” campaign as Thanksgiving neared.

David Jacobs/Pahrump Valley Times Sheriff Sharon Wehrly (left), assisted by community member Ryan Muccio (right) on Nov. 22, provided a free turkey to Utah resident Colten Gittins (center), who was in Pahrump to visit family.

In the holiday spirit is the Nye County Sheriff’s Office with its “Turkey or Ticket,” campaign as Thanksgiving neared.

Sheriff Sharon Wehrly and deputies are pulling over area drivers for minor infractions. Rather than getting a traffic citation, the drivers pulled over for minor infractions are receiving a free Thanksgiving holiday turkey.

During a stop in that ended up in the parking lot of the Pahrump Valley Times on Nov. 22, Wehrly reported giving away a 19th turkey with one more planned.