The latest: Here’s how Nye County voted in the 2022 primary

Nearly a week after the primary election, it is safe to call a number of local races. The Nye County Clerk’s office has counted the remainder of ballots that remained outstanding after Tuesday’s election.

Voters outside Pahrump's Bob Ruud Community Center stand in line to be next to cast their ballot in the 2022 primary election on Tuesday, June 14. (Jimmy Romo/Pahrump Valley Times)

Nye County nearly broke a record for voter turnout in this primary — 39.44% of eligible voters cast their ballots, according to the state secretary’s page. (In 2002, 42.86% of voters cast ballots here.)

Here is how Nye County voted on Tuesday and who has made it to the general election this November.

COUNTY PARTISAN OFFICES

NYE COUNTY ASSESSOR (4-year term)

• Sheree Stringer, the Republican incumbent, wins the race by getting 74.73% of votes. There were no other candidates in other primaries, so Stringer will retain her position.

NYE COUNTY CLERK (4-year term)

• Mark F. Kampf, Republican candidate, beat his opponents by getting 48.38% of votes.

• Darryl James Lackey, who is not affiliated with a political party did not appear on the primary ballot. He will compete against Kampf in the general election.

NYE COUNTY COMMISSIONER DISTRICT 1 (2-year term)

(Beatty 01, Currant 02, Duckwater 03, Gabbs 04, Ione 05, Amargosa Valley 06, Manhattan 07, Mercury 08, Round Mountain 12, Sunnyside 13, Tonopah 14 & 15, Crystal 18, Pahrump 26, Pahrump 32, Smoky Valley 35)

• Bruce Jabbour beat his Republican competitor by securing 53.86% of the votes.

There were no other candidates in other primaries.

NYE COUNTY COMMISSIONER DISTRICT 4 (4-year term)

(Pahrump 11, 28, 30, 31)

• In a competitive three-way feud for the District 4 commissioner race Ron Boskovich, Republican challenger, won by getting 53.8% of votes. There were no other candidates in other primaries.

NYE COUNTY COMMISSIONER DISTRICT 5 (4-year term)

(Pahrump 17, 19, 20, 22, 24)

• Debra Strickland, the Republican incumbent, will retain her seat after getting 48.29% of votes cast in her GOP primary. No Democrats ran in the primary.

NYE COUNTY DISTRICT ATTORNEY (4-year term)

• Brian T. Kunzi beat the Republican incumbent by getting 60.65% of the votes.

• Nicholas Anthony Del Vecchio is the Democrat candidate that will be running against Kunzi in November’s general election

NYE COUNTY PUBLIC ADMINISTRATOR (4-year term)

• Ginger L. Stumne, incumbent, won her race in the Republican primary by securing 61.83% of the votes.

Stumne will face Lou Baker, the Independent candidate and Robert Jones, the Democrat candidate, in November’s general election.

NYE COUNTY RECORDER (4-year term)

• Deborah Beatty, won her Republican primary by winning 84.31% of votes.

There were no other candidates in other primaries.

NYE COUNTY TREASURER (4-year term)

• Raelyn C. Powers took the majority in the Republican primary with 65.3% of votes.

There were no other candidates in other primaries.

STATE PARTISAN OFFICES

STATE ASSEMBLY, DISTRICT 38 (R)

• Gregory S. Koenig won in Nye County with 52.48% of the votes in the Republican primary

Statewide, 57.09% of Republicans voted for him in the primary. There were no other candidates in other primaries.

STATE ASSEMBLY, DISTRICT 36 (R)

• Gregory T. Hafen II won his primary in Nye County wiht 51.97% of the votes

• Statewide, Republicans voted to keep the incumbent with 51.92% of votes.

• There were no other candidates in another party that is running for this position

STATE SENATE, DISTRICT 17 (R)

• Robin L. Titus won the state’s Republican primary. But Jim Wheeler won in Nye County with 54.64% of votes cast here. No other parties held political primaries.

SECRETARY OF STATE (R)

• Jim Marchant won his primary in Nye County with 42.62% of votes. Statewide, 37.71% of Republicans voted for him. Republican incumbent, Barbara K. Cegavske will be stepping down; Marchant will represent the party against a Democrat and an Independent in November’s general election.

U.S. REPRESNTATIVE IN CONGRESS, DISTRICT 4 (R)

• Sam Peters wins the primary in Nye County with 53.29% of votes. Statewide, 47.67% of Republicans voted for him. He will face off with Democrat incumbent, Steven Horsford in the general election

UNITED STATES SENATOR (R)

• Adam Laxalt won in Nye County in the pimary with 48.44% of votes. Statewide, 55.93% of Republicans went to Laxalt. He will face off against the Democrat incumbent candidate, Catherine Cortez Masto in the general election.

UNITED STATES SENATOR (D)

• Catherine Cortez Masto won in Nye County’s primary with 86.23% of votes. Statewide, she captured 90.89% of Democrat votes. She will run against Republican candidate, Adam Laxalt in the general election.

GOVERNOR (R)

• Joe Lombardo captured 36.77% of voters in Nye County in the primary election. Statewide, he secured the Republican vote with 38.52% of ballots. He will face off with incumbent Democrat, Gov. Steve Sisolak in the general election.

GOVERNOR (D)

• Steve Sisolak kept his lead in Nye County’s primary election with 83.45% of votes. Statewide, he captured 89.57% of Democratic voters. He will face Republican, Joe Lombardo in the general election.

DISTRICT NONPARTISAN OFFICES

NORTHERN NYE COUNTY HOSPITAL DISTRICT BOARD OF TRUSTEES

(Currant 02, Duckwater 03, Gabbs 04, Ione 05, Manhattan 07, Round Mountain 12, Sunnyside 13, Tonopah 14 & 15, Smoky Valley 35) (4-year terms)

• Patricia “Patty” Winters-Browning (52.46% of votes) leads Don Kaminski (47.54% of votes), by 59 votes. Both candiates will face off in the general election.

NYE COUNTY SCHOOL BOARD TRUSTEES (4-year terms)

AREA III – Pahrump 11, 16, 27

• Bryan Wulfenstein was the only candidate running for the position

AREA V – Pahrump 19, 20

• Sean Hastings (39.59% of votes) is leading Chelsy Fischer (35.56% of votes) by only 73 ballots. Both candidates will appear on the general election and is expected to be very competative.

AREA VII – Pahrump 22

• Amy Veloz (35.91% of votes) leads against Nathan L. Gent (30.49%) in the primary election. Both candidates will appear on the ballots in the general election.

COUNTY NONPARTISAN OFFICE

NYE COUNTY SHERIFF (4-year term)

• Joe McGill (29.53% of votes) leads over incumbent Sharon A. Wehrly (28.4% of votes) by only 138 votes. Both candidates will appear in the general election and is expected to be very competetitive.

REGENTS

UNIVERSITY BOARD OF REGENTS, DISTRICT 8

• Michelee “Shelly” Crawford (24.35% of votes) leads against Aaron Manfredi (19.94% of votes) in Nye County. But statewide, Crawford leads at 25.81% followed by John Patrick Rice with 20.62% of votes. Both candidates will face off in the general election