The witches of Beatty return

Dozens of witches, and a few warlocks, could be seen roaming Beatty last Saturday, Oct. 23. The annual Witch Walk, which was canceled last year because of the pandemic, enthusiastically returned this year, with enough costumed participants to fill two hay-ride-style trailers and a small bus.

This year the witches started their walk at the Atomic Inn before visiting the Beatty Museum and moving on for stops in the town’s restaurants and bars.

As is the custom, participants were each given name tags with witch names by which to be known throughout the evening. Some costumes were simple, but others were quite elaborate, and many were homemade.

The event was sponsored by Studio 401.

Richard Stephens is a freelance writer living in Beatty.