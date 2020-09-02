Three Square plans for Hunger Action Month

With the grand opening of its new East Campus facility, the launch of a virtual fundraiser and volunteer opportunities at its food distribution sites, Three Square Food Bank continues to raise awareness of Southern Nevada’s record-high levels of food insecurity during Hunger Action Month this September.

Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal Three Square Food Bank on Tuesday, Nov. 13, 2018, in Las Vegas.

The 2020 Feeding America Map the Meal Gap study revealed a significant increase in food insecurity across Southern Nevada. In the wake of COVID-19, 447,820 Southern Nevadans are struggling with hunger, including 171,510 children.

“Hunger Action Month is a time when people all over the country stand together with Feeding America and its nationwide network of food banks to raise awareness about the hunger crisis facing our communities,” said Brian Burton, president and CEO of Three Square.

“Traditionally we would encourage the community to support our ‘Fill the Plate’ food and fund drive during this time of year. Finding ourselves in a new reality as our community faces the health and economic fallout of COVID-19, we need your help now more than ever to help our neighbors in need.”

Three Square has been serving Nye, Esmeralda, Clark and Lincoln counties since 2007, according to the company’s website.

Three Square’s new East Campus facility is scheduled to officially open on Hunger Action Day, Sept. 10. The 31,000-square-foot facility will allow Three Square to bolster services with an expanded call center, capacity to serve additional seniors and more. Construction of the facility is supported by key donors as well as federal funding from the New Markets Tax Credit Program and the Emergency Food Assistance Program. Additional details will be released soon.

In addition, Southern Nevada residents can support Three Square during Hunger Action Month during a virtual fundraiser and by volunteering at food distribution sites.

Throughout the month of September, those in a position to donate can contribute to Three Square’s Hunger Action Month virtual fundraiser, and all proceeds benefit the nonprofit’s efforts to combat food insecurity.

Unique donation options will be available, such as “take-home meals for kids” or “health conscious foods for seniors,” with an equivalent dollar amount given. For every dollar donated, Three Square can provide three wholesome meals. The Hunger Action Month virtual fundraising site, www.threesquare.org/ham, launches Sept. 1.

Three Square continues to distribute food to residents in need at sites across Southern Nevada and is looking for helping hands.

Community members interested in volunteering are encouraged to call 702-644-3663 or visit www.threesquare.org/how-to-help/volunteer for more information.

During September and throughout the year, local businesses, faith-based organizations and other groups give back by partnering with Three Square to host events and offer unique promotions that benefit the nonprofit. A full list of events happening during Hunger Action Month and beyond is available at www.threesquare.org/how-to-help/events.

Visit Three Square’s Facebook, Instagram and Twitter pages throughout September for the latest news and events and the debut of “5 Questions with Chef,” a video series on the issue of hunger, featuring the valley’s most esteemed chefs.