Three take home 4th of July Parade awards

Every Independence Day for many years now, the Pahrump Holiday Task Force has brought the community together for a day of patriotic celebration with its Fourth of July Parade and Family Fun Day. The 2025 event was once again a delightful success and event organizers were excited to host a special ceremony afterward to honor the winners of the parade, presenting them with plaques commemorating their 2025 titles, for which they now have a full year of bragging rights.

The Fourth of July Parade featured a total of 27 entries and was led by Nevada Assemblyman and Assembly Minority Leader Greg Hafen II as Grand Marshal, Pahrump Holiday Task Force leader Linda Wright-Smith detailed. Awards were handed out for three categories, with a ceremony hosted July 10 inside the Valley Electric Conference Center. Taking home Most Family-Friendly was the Kiwanis Club of Pahrump while Ms. Senior Golden Years USA won for Most Patriotic. Snagging the Most Enthusiastic award was the Pahrump Gunfighters.

“Fourth of July was a great day. The weather was much better than last year, not as hot with a nice breeze. Lots of people came out to watch the parade and stay for the Family Fun Day event in the Calvada Eye,” Wright-Smith raved to the Pahrump Valley Times. “We had many activities happening after the parade. We had our partner Pahrump Disability Outreach Program bring their bull ride, bounce house and of course, their train. The Pahrump Gunfighters brought their jail, tattoos, face painting and popsicles. We also had cornhole, our famous watermelon-eating contest and our special water balloon fight with the Nye County Sheriff’s Office. Everyone had a great afternoon of fun.”

Event organizers reported that approximately 1,000 hamburgers and hotdogs were served up for the hungry hordes, along with chips and water to accompany them. For a tasty sweet, PDOP had its snowcone booth on site and somewhere around 600 of these chilly cold treats were given out. All of the fun, activities, food and treats were provided 100% free to the community.

“We would like to thank everyone who came out to watch the parade, as well as the parade participants and winners. A big thank-you to our sponsors, Joe’s Sanitation, Valley Electric Association, Pahrump Family Mortuary, Rent-2-Go, AmeriGas, Living Free Health and Fitness, Heritage Bible Church and the NyE Communities Coalition,” Wright concluded. “A special thanks to NCSO and the sheriff for being great sports with the water balloon fight, the county for allowing us to use the Calvada Eye and Jimmy Martinez and crew with the town. A big thank-you to Ski Censke for announcing our parade, Deanna O’Donnell and David Preston for covering the parade for us and to PDOP for partnering with the Pahrump Holiday Task Force to make these events successful. And to the task force committee, great job!”

The Pahrump Holiday Task Force is always seeking additional residents to volunteer at its events or join the committee. For more information contact PahrumpHolidayTaskForce@gmail.com or visit the group’s Facebook page.

