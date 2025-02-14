Three transported after rollover crash last Friday

Suspect’s vehicle side-swiped other vehicles on the roadway during the pursuit.

Pahrump Valley Fire Rescue Services A driver attempting to flee from sheriff’s deputies crashed the vehicle at the intersection of Pahrump Valley and Calvada Boulevards on Friday Feb. 7. One person was flown to UMC Trauma, while two others were taken by ground to Desert View Hospital.

One person was transported to UMC Trauma by Mercy Air while two others were transported by ground following a single-vehicle rollover at the intersection of Pahrump Valley and Calvada Boulevards last week.

Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue Services Chief Scott Lewis told the Pahrump Valley that the crash occurred during a police pursuit along Highway 372, at approximately 9 a.m., on Friday, Feb. 7.

During the chase, dispatchers informed deputies that the suspect’s vehicle side-swiped several other vehicles on the roadway during the pursuit.

“It was described as a one-vehicle rollover just south of the car wash on Pahrump Valley Boulevard with three injured persons with a probable ejection,” Lewis said. “It’s my understanding that possibly one of the two who were transported by ground, was later transported to trauma as well.”

Vehicle fire prompts Mercy Air response

Later on Friday, emergency crews were dispatched for a mutual-aid assignment on Highway 160 near mile marker 41 in Clark County for a vehicle fire at approximately 10:54 p.m.

“Crews arrived to find a vehicle pulling a trailer, where apparently, the trailer had become loose, overturned the vehicle and the vehicle caught fire,” Lewis said. “The fire was extinguished without incident. Mercy Air 24 was added to the assignment for an ejection, so we established a landing zone on the highway.”

Contact reporter Selwyn Harris at sharris@pvtimes.com