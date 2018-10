Three people were transported to Desert View Hospital following a two-vehicle collision along southbound Highway 160.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue crews prepare to transport an elderly woman involved in Wednesday morning's two-vehicle crash along Highway 160, near Rainbow Street just after 10 a.m. A total of three were transported to Desert View Hospital with non life-threatening injuries. NHP is investigating the exact cause of the collision.

The crash, near Rainbow Street, involved a late-model gold sedan and a white Cadillac SUV on Oct. 10.

Both vehicles sustained significant damage. Nye County Sheriff’s deputies rerouted traffic around the crash as paramedics assessed the condition of the injured.

The Nevada Highway Patrol is investigating the exact cause of the collision.