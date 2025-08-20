Three women arrested for breaking into Pahrump property

On Tuesday, Aug. 5, at approximately 6:04 p.m., Nye County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to a reported burglary in progress.

The reporting party told dispatch that a female and male were trying to break into trailers on a property. The reporting party told dispatch the owner of the property is dead, but their belongings remain on-site.

The first deputy to arrive on scene found two women and detained them until backup units arrived. Once additional deputies made it to the scene, they began searching the property. A third female was found inside the main mobile home.

A perimeter was established to find the man the reporting party claimed was on the property but after an intensive search, no other individuals were found. Nye County Sheriff Joe McGill confirmed the man was never found.

A 2019 Chevrolet Equinox registered under one of the suspects’ names was found on the property.

Policed contacted the executor of the estate, who explained that the property belonged to his late mother. He told police that he had secured the property multiple times because of recurring break-ins. He confirmed with the authorities that he wished to press charges against the suspects and requested to have them trespassed from the property.

All three women were interviewed by police.

The woman found inside the home said she heard about the property from an unidentified individual who said she could take anything she wanted. She said she picked up the other two women and man so they could go to the Circle K gas station. She then diverted the group to a ‘haunted house’, telling them they could steal whatever they wished.

The woman admitted that she and other two women entered one of the trailers to steal holiday decorations. She also entered a shed with bikes and then the main home, where she was found by police.

The second woman in her interview corroborated the first woman’s retelling of events. She believed they had permission to be on the property based on the first woman’s statements. The woman claimed she only entered the trailer with holiday decorations and helped load the stolen items into the first woman’s car.

The second woman claimed that a man was with them, but he did not enter any structures and fled the scene on foot before police arrived. She denied possession of any drugs and drug paraphernalia.

The third woman backed up the previous two female interviewees’ statements. This woman also admitted to entering the trailer with holiday decorations to sell the stolen goods at a swap meet. She denied entering any other structures but also believed she was allowed to be there based on the first woman’s statements.

The Chevrolet Equinox was searched by police with a K-9. Law enforcement found boxes and bags of holiday decorations, methamphetamine, and two glass smoking pipes.

A bag was also found in the vehicle belonging to the second woman, containing two cut pens and a cut straw used for ingesting drugs.

Each of the women were charged with one count of burglary and one count of conspiracy to commit burglary. Two were charged with drug possession offenses.

The women were transported and booked into the Nye County Detention Center for their charges.

