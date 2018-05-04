Torch run passes through Pahrump

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times The Special Olympics Torch Run went through Pahrump on April 27. The Nevada Torch Run features more than 500 law enforcement officers from 42 agencies throughout the state.

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times Nevada officers fundraise through law enforcement torch run events throughout the year. Here they are seen taking part in the Special Olympics Torch Run on April 27 in Pahrump.

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times Nevada officers have raised more than $2.4 million for Special Olympics Nevada since 2002, including $207,000 last year. This photo shows the Special Olympics Torch Run in Pahrump on April 27.

The Special Olympics Nevada Law Enforcement Torch Run recently passed through Pahrump.

The April 27 event’s schedule included a torch lighting ceremony at the Nye County Government Center near Calvada Boulevard.

The run then continued east on Nevada Highway 160 to end at 1520 E. Basin Ave.

The Nevada Torch Run features more than 500 law enforcement officers from 42 agencies throughout the state. Alongside Special Olympics athletes, they are carrying the Special Olympics Flame of Hope from Boulder City to Reno for the Special Olympics Nevada Summer Games on Friday, June 1.

Nevada officers fundraise through law enforcement torch run events throughout the year.

They have raised more than $2.4 million for Special Olympics Nevada since 2002, including $207,000 last year.

Deputies from the Nye County Sheriff’s Office were joining Special Olympics athletes to run the Flame of Hope through Pahrump, organizers said in announcing the event.