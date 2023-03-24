51°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump, NV
News

TOWN HALL: Assemblyman Hafen talks voter ID bill, solar energy, parking perks for veterans

By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times
March 24, 2023 - 8:51 am
 
Updated March 24, 2023 - 8:53 am
Screenshot Nevada Assemblyman Greg Hafen II, at right, hosted his first Live Town Hall last mon ...
Screenshot Nevada Assemblyman Greg Hafen II, at right, hosted his first Live Town Hall last month, with the assistance of Michelle Mortensen as moderator.
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Commercial-scale solar has had the Pahrump community up in ...
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Commercial-scale solar has had the Pahrump community up in arms for more than a year as residents voice their opposition to such projects and in response, the Nye County Commission has taken several steps toward limiting solar development in the valley.
Screenshot Nevada Assemblyman Greg Hafen II will be hosting monthly Live Town Halls throughout ...
Screenshot Nevada Assemblyman Greg Hafen II will be hosting monthly Live Town Halls throughout the 2023 Legislative Session, the first of which took place February 22 via livestream.

Nevada Assemblyman Greg Hafen II (R-Pahrump) hosted his first Live Town Hall of the 2023 Legislative Session last month, discussing a wide variety of topics with his constituents, including solar farms, his proposed voter ID requirement, a veterans’ bill he is sponsoring and more.

“Thank you everyone for tuning in. This is our first time trying this. We want to do something to try to make sure everyone is informed on what’s going on up in Carson City, to kind of give you the inside scoop,” Hafen said as the livestream, which was featured on Facebook, got underway.

Voter ID bill

Daria Sokolova/Pahrump Valley Times Officials said voter turnout in Nye County was “slow but ...
Daria Sokolova/Pahrump Valley Times Officials said voter turnout in Nye County was “slow but steady” early Tuesday afternoon, as residents took to the polls to cast their votes in Nevada’s Primary Election. Early voting numbers were also well below the numbers seen in 2014 primary.

Well-known television anchor, reporter and political commentator Michelle Mortensen acted as moderator for the Feb. 22 event.

She highlighted the attention that’s being given to Hafen’s voter ID bill.

“The legislative session got off with a bang and there’s been one bill that’s been talked about more than any other. The mainstream media has covered it nonstop, it’s gotten more attention on social media than any other bill and it happens to be your bill, Assemblyman Hafen,” she said. “It’s AB 88, and that’s of course the bill that would bring voter ID to the state of Nevada.”

Hafen said he has about 10 bills he is sponsoring this year but the voter ID bill is his number one priority for the 2023 Legislative Session.

Assembly Bill 88, which was detailed by the Pahrump Valley Times earlier this year, has three key elements.

First, it would make it a requirement that ID be shown when voting, while also allowing for mail ballots to be used so long as the last four digits of the voter’s social security number and complete ID number are written on the return envelope. Second, it would allow for anyone who is unable to afford a state identification card to claim financial hardship and receive an ID for free. Finally, it would increase the penalties for those who commit voter fraud, which he noted is something for which he has bi-partisan support.

“Voter integrity has just kind of gone by the wayside. So to me, this is one step forward to ensure that our elections are fair and free,” he remarked. “It’s my most passionate bill.”

Stance on solar in Nye/Nevada

A question from an audience member touched on a highly-controversial issue in the Pahrump Valley, that of large-scale commercial solar farms. With much of Nevada ideally located in what is called the “Sun Belt,” companies have been seeking to build photovoltaic solar fields all over Nye County, including in Pahrump’s backyard, a fact that has had locals up in arms.

When asked about his opinion on the matter, Hafen asserted that he has a serious issue with it. “I have actually introduced a bill, I don’t have the exact language but basically, what I want to do is, I want to end the solar abatements that are being provided, under the last administration, that are subsidizing these solar companies that are supplying power to California.

“I understand that the voters passed that we are going to go to 50% renewables by 2030 and that people wanted to help out by giving tax abatements for Nevada’s citizens, to help keep their power costs down but that’s not what is happening,” Hafen declared. “What we are seeing is, these solar companies are coming into our state, they are taking advantage of our generosity and they are turning around, flipping the power over the California with hardly any benefit to the local communities… In my personal opinion, we are subsidizing California’s power and I don’t want to do it… If there is going to be solar, there is going to be a benefit to Nevada and the citizens of this state, not to California.”

A bill for America’s heroes

Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review file World War II veteran William Dunsmore unveiled a ...
Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review file World War II veteran William Dunsmore unveiled a parking spot at City Hall, 401 California Ave. in Boulder City that is now reserved for Purple Heart recipients. Dunsmore, who has a Purple Heart, was in the first wave of soldiers on Normandy beach on D-Day. He lives at the Nevada State Veterans Home in Boulder City.

Assembly Bill 203, which Hafen has dubbed his “Purple Heart Bill” because of how the idea came about, was another he spoke about. This bill aims to give Purple Heart veterans as well as recipients of medals such as the Bronze Star or Gold Star the same free parking privileges as disabled veterans. To do this, his bill will have the Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles offer license plates for recipients of these marks of valor. The bill also allows for such license plates to be personalized.

But the bill doesn’t stop there. It raises the penalty for fraudulently obtaining and using a veterans’ license plate as well. “I have a number of my veteran friends talk about how that is stolen valor and they shouldn’t be allowed to do that. Right now, you just sign a paper saying you’re a veteran and I don’t think that’s right… Because our veterans deserve respect,” Hafen said.

Many other subjects were discussed throughout the hour-long Live Town Hall and Hafen told the Times afterward that he was very pleased with the result.

“Our first Live Town Hall was a huge success,” Hafen stated. “If anyone missed it and wants to see what they missed, they can watch it all on Facebook.”

To view the video search Facebook for “Live Town Hall with Assemblyman Greg Hafen”.

The next Live Town Hall is scheduled for Wednesday, March 29 at 6 p.m. and will also be live-streamed via Facebook.

Hafen can be reached at Gregory.Hafen@asm.state.nv.us or by calling 775-684-8805.

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times
Dishwasher saves choking diner at Pahrump Senior Center
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Adrienne Fors says she was eating pork and rice when she literally bit off more than she could chew. “When I tried to swallow, it went down my throat and then then it got caught with the curve of my throat. Thank goodness Troy was there to do the Heimlich on me.”

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times file Leo Blundo
Ruling: Former Nye County commissioner benefited from his vote to increase pandemic-relief funds
By Brent Schanding Pahrump Valley Times

The Nevada State Ethics Commissions found earlier this week that former Nye County Commissioner Leo Blundo had failed to disclose his financial interests ahead of a vote to increase pandemic-relief funds to local small business owners. He benefited about $35,000 from the deal, according to the finding of a state ethics panel.

Richard Stephens / Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Native American lore holds that butterfl ...
Celebrate life at this popular butterfly release
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

The event is sponsored by Nathan Adelson Hospice and comforts those who are grieving the loss of a loved ones.

Photo Courtesy of Nye County Public Works The photo shows the view of Basin Avenue looking west ...
KNOW BEFORE YOU GO: Basin and Blagg intersection closure starts Monday
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

The construction currently underway on Basin Avenue has been focused on the intersection at Blagg Road for the last few weeks and Nye County Public Works will soon have that intersection back to full use but first, the department will need to close it to regular traffic, a fact which area motorists will want to take note.

John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times Shelly Fisher stands in front of her new Shelly Belly NY Bage ...
SNEAK PEEK: Go inside ‘The Bagel Lady’s’ new Pahrump shop – PHOTOS
By Faye Burdzinski Pahrump Valley Times

Shelly Fisher AKA “The Bagel Lady” is opening Shelly’s NY Bagels on March 25. Fisher has customized the corner suite at 1190 E. Highway 372 and will serve breakfast and lunch there. She tells the Pahrump Valley Times how the local community has helped grow her operation and gave our Faye Burdzinski and John Clausen an inside look at her new operation.

Nye County Sheriff's Office Surveillance of a man displaying a rifle during a fight outside the ...
Pahrump fugitive arrested after months on the run
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Anthony Bell evaded a SWAT-team standoff earlier this month. Footage shows the suspect brandished a rifle outside Pahrump casino following a fight in December.

Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal file @csstevensphoto THEN: Sex worker Cee Mia, left, and ...
LOVE FADING: See what’s become of the notorious Love Ranch brothel – PHOTOS
By John Clausen and Brent Schanding Pahrump Valley Times

A year after the Love Ranch sold as part of a $1.3-million acquisition of 23 properties that included this Nye County brothel where NBA star Lamar Odom was famously found passed out from an apparent drug overdose, there’s been little effort to reopen or restore the iconic site. Photojournalist John Clausen went inside to “show us the Love.”

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times
Pahrump’s Heidi Fleiss recalls ups and downs with actor Tom Sizemore
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Actor Tom Sizemore died on March 3, after suffering a stroke weeks earlier. He starred in Natural Born Killers, Saving Private Ryan and other blockbuster films. Sizemore served 8 months for abusing the former ‘Hollywood Madam.’ Fleiss reflects on their time together.